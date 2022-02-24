When it becomes an option to remove masks in schools, our children who have already been under an enormous amount of stress will face hard choices. Just as some adults continue to wear masks when there is no mandate, some children and teens will feel more comfortable continuing to do so as well. As adults, it is our responsibility to help children navigate this transition through conversation and modeling positive behavior.
In each of our families, there may be a philosophy regarding masks and public health measures that is currently ingrained in our children’s thought processes. Young people are still developing the complex reasoning skills to comprehend that others’ differing viewpoints are more complex than “they don’t understand what we understand.” As parents, educators, mentors and community members, we must take a little time to explain to children that there are many reasons why some choose to wear or not wear masks.
Maybe we focus on erring on the side of caution, or we are motivated by protecting family members who are especially vulnerable to long-term effects of COVID-19. Or perhaps our family feels the dangers have been exaggerated, politicized, and an unnecessary panic was created. Some may be confident in our level of immunity. Others may be focused more on psychological impacts of mask-wearing and feel they do not outweigh the potential benefits.
I see these varying views less as a spectrum and more as a spiral, as we can agree with one another on many elements, while still ultimately disagreeing on what actions should be taken. When we guide our youth through this transition, however, it does not need to be complicated. We simply focus on kindness. Whether children come to school with masks on or off, they may experience, fear or shame. They may carry harsh beliefs about the behaviors of others. While these opinions are not helpful, they are human and natural products of the philosophical culture of our homes as we try to make sense of an ever-changing situation.
Practically, what can we do to help our children (and ourselves) move into the next stage of this pandemic with kindness? First, we can listen to their perspective about the transition. There may be a wide range of feelings — from relief and joy to frustration and fear. And sometimes all these feelings will be felt at the same time, returning to my concept of the spiral. We all want these COVID-19 decisions to be simple, so we focus on the justifications that make the most sense to us — or the ones that come from the source we trust the most.
After we have listened, we can take a little time to help our children understand that for every child who feels the same way they do, there may be another child who feels very differently. We might ask them to imagine what going to school will be like for that student. Our children may be confused as to why others feel so differently, or they may have already considered this many times over the course of the pandemic. If your child is going to school masked, help them consider how the unmasked students may be feeling. If your child is going to school unmasked, help them consider how the masked students may be feeling.
After we have listened and encouraged our children to consider other perspectives, now it is time to talk with them about how to behave. Our children may have excellent ideas already, and there may be some situations they haven’t thought through. If our children consider ahead of time ways they can act with kindness, it is much more likely that in the moment, they will be a part of building community, rather than dividing it further.
Finally, while we would ideally have these conversations before the transition, I would encourage us to also have follow-up conversations with our children as the days and weeks go on. Listen to what is happening in the schools and give them advice on how to aim for kindness. Our K-12 schools are a microcosm of our broader community, influenced dramatically by the adults in these students’ lives. We can continually work together to model kind and empathetic behavior.
Palmer is a mother of four and doctoral student at the University of Idaho, pursuing research in youth development through overnight camp programs. She has been learning and growing on the Palouse since 2012. Palmer can be reached at acpalmer@vandals.uidaho.edu.