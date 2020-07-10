As I sit here at my dining room table writing this column on the Fourth of July, I reflect on the meaning and definition of patriotism. I decided long ago that it is much more than merely singing the national anthem with my hand over my heart or repeating the pledge of allegiance — again with my hand over my heart, or standing at attention with my hand over my heart when the flag parades by.
What counts is what is going on in my brain as I perform these gestures. If they don’t remind me of my duties of citizenship and how I can be a contributing member of our society they are meaningless.
They mean nothing unless I also obey the laws of our country and actively work for the well-being of my fellow Americans, the environment, our living spaces and our social and legal systems.
We all have a moral obligation to guard the health of others. That is why I’m so angry with those who refuse to wear masks and abide with the other routine ways of preventing the spread of the virus.
Isolation and quarantine are old methods of preventing the spread of contagion. I can remember, in the days before measles vaccines, we had an epidemic here in Pullman and the public health nurse came and put a quarantine sign on our door when I got sick.
It prevented others from entering our house as long as someone in it was sick and I had to stay home. Most folks forget that measles can kill and cause permanent damage to the brain and hearing.
I ask myself what are my duties as a citizen. It is more than just voting.
That is important, but what is equally so is to vote thoughtfully and intelligently. I need to inform myself on the issues, the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates and what they stand for. Do they have the ability to be effective? When there are issues on the ballot, I need to study the pros and cons of the issue and weigh them thoughtfully. If I fail to do this, I’ve forfeited my right to squawk if I don’t like the result.
Another duty is to obey our laws, not only traffic laws but those governing financial transactions, maintaining my property, public health and safety issues and the like. I have a moral responsibility to clean up my messes, not leave them for others. We all have a duty not to litter or damage public property. I can remember my parents preventing me from picking wildflowers from roadsides. They said I needed to leave them for others to enjoy. The same thing can apply to all endangered species of both flora and fauna.
One of my main problems recently that bothers me a lot is the fact certain weeds have overtaken parts of my yard. I’m no longer able to do the work of pulling them and I don’t like using weed killer. I have had trouble getting enough hired help to eradicate them. I’ve lined up a business to redo parts of my yard but they can’t get at it until September so I sit here looking at weeds and feeling very embarrassed.
In the space I’m allowed here, I can’t cover all our duties as citizens. I’m puzzled why some, who otherwise accept their responsibilities such as obeying the rules of the road while driving, refuse to obey or accept their citizenship responsibility to respect the lives of others by deliberately disregarding the basic precautions needed to prevent the spread of this virus.
Do human lives mean nothing to them? What about the lives of their loved ones, (or are they truly loved?) In my mind this is not patriotism, by any definition of the term. The idea of one for all and all for one doesn’t apply to their thinking. With them it is all for “me.” No way is that patriotic.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.