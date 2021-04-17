Driving past the ball fields near my house the other evening, I experienced waves of nostalgia, the stabby kind, the “aw, gee, shucks” heartwarming kind, worthy of a Hallmark Channel Movie. You know for certain spring’s arrived when the daffodils push themselves out of the hard, cold earth, and when you see little kids taking siege of the ball fields with mitts bigger than their heads, swinging bats at the plate, and running bases with all of their heart, like it’s the last thing they’re ever going to do.
I used to be like that.
I was 9 years old the spring I pitched for the Eastside Minor League’s team, the Marigolds. Don’t let the name fool you, Marigold might sound like a baby goat from a petting zoo, but we were vicious. We finished first place in the league, having gone head-to-head against the Daffodils, whose pitcher had a mean underhanded fast ball that’d been drilled into her by her relentless father and coach — a guy, who my dad said, had a “bite” like a pit bull.
The Buttercups came in third place, and after them, the Daisies. According to my own relentless coach father, the other teams could have done a lot better, but they were mismanaged and didn’t score enough runs because the girls scarfed too much candy during games. Their managers couldn’t maintain a simple scorecard and the batting lineups were a mess because they didn’t keep records of the girls’ averages.
This was the inaugural year of the newly spawned minor league, the small fries, the pee wee club. Very few of us could throw, catch, or hit a ball to save our lives, but my father worked us over like green Army recruits in basic, and we became a ball club worth reckoning with. A team with game. It was only a matter of time when our small fry league got switched out to t-ball, but in my day, in that season, we pitched, and we took balls thrown at our faces like men. Little men, in pigtails and bits of Bazooka stuck to our faces. My father, our team coach, nicknamed everyone, just like in the big leagues: Sugarpop, Puckster, Q-tip. Mighty Mouse. We didn’t mess around.
A few years earlier, when we still lived in Snoqualmie Valley, home of dairy cows and Carnation milk, my dad coached a boy’s baseball team, the Snoqualmie Bulls. These were large-thumbed and gangling creatures emanating musk and testosterone, hardly boys at all, but olfactory dispensaries who just so happened to walk and talk, catch fly-balls and field base hits. I loved going to games and practices, putting myself to use, fetching bats, balls, and water, all in service of being near them. A batgirl in training.
Naturally, my father wasn’t as hard on elementary school girls than he was on his teenage boy players, but somehow, he managed to instill in my Marigolds’ teammates the illusion that we were badass. Our shortstop, extremely small for her age, but a coil of muscle with spring action, smeared black grease under her eyes and gnawed giant balls of bubble gum inside her cheek like it was tobacco. Her nickname was Grand Slam, and she fielded with her older brother’s castoff mitt, three times the size of her hand.
I learned to be a better ballplayer that season by overcoming my bad habits. My dad took my sister and me to our elementary school field to train. To fix my reflex of being shy of the ball, my dad made me stand behind the chain link backstop while he repeatedly aimed fastballs at my face. And to fix my tendency to step away from the ball when it came my way in the field, he put bats squarely behind my heels, so if I did step away and back, I’d trip. I learned quickly.
Since my dad coached, and my mom managed, I got to pitch, a coveted position in the softball position hierarchy, but one I invariably came by through nepotism.
It had to be the greatest softball season and the finest and happiest season of my life. I have never felt that valid, that indispensable since. I occupied center stage, the heart of the diamond, and I felt like a rock star.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.