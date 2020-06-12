My daughter is in town visiting and while she is here, she is helping me with my weeding, both interior and exterior. She has already filled one bin of yard waste and we are well on our way to filling a recycling bin from the house — mostly paper. My mail just arrived with several more contributions, one of which represents a big gripe of mine. Why do companies and government agencies insist on sending mailings with sheets of paper that are ninety percent blank? Yes, I know I need to sign up for online service instead, and I’m slowly moving in that direction, but when I think of all that paper going to waste, and all the trees represented, I cringe and fume.
I’m currently going through drawers and boxes of clippings — some from years ago. I’m just now getting around to selecting what I want to continue saving. A lot pertains to subjects I’ve written about — background material for my fiction writing as well as columns — good reference material. Some are recipes that sounded good but were never tried. Now, at this stage of my life, I never will.
I realize that many of the offerings from various governmental agencies and companies dealing with financial matters are required, by law, to supply an explanation of what the message was all about, but I think the laws need to be amended to require repeats only if there is a change of policy. Once is enough, and if the recipient wasn’t canny enough to save it until the next amendment, tough luck. Perhaps it would help if the document were labeled “save until an amendment is received.” Then you can discard the old one.
Also, I don’t need a copy in Spanish or Chinese. That detail should be established at the time of first contact and those needing those languages wouldn’t receive an English version unless someone else on the account needed it.
Another source of needless waste of paper is all the ads I receive in the mail for goods and services I’ll never need. There should be a method of returning the ad to the company with directions to cease sending ads for that product. I realize the post office needs the business to stay solvent, but enough is enough. Cut the waste.
Textbooks are another source of needless waste. Many are updated much too frequently with only the most minor of changes so the age-old practice of buying used textbooks is greatly reduced. The practice of including “workbook” pages in a hard-cover book also makes a used book useless — good for the authors’ royalties but not eco-friendly.
Paper isn’t the only item that is needlessly wasted. Often growers and manufacturers have merchandise that is less than perfect so the stores won’t sell it. Fortunately, there is a business called “Imperfect Foods” that will buy grocery-type merchandise and sell it to subscribers and even deliver it to their homes. They try to keep their sources local which helps local farmers sell their crops and increase their income. Google says they do deliver in our area. This is wholesome food that doesn’t meet the standards of perfection demanded by grocery stores.
Avoiding needless waste is an ongoing duty for all of us who care. Food isn’t the only category wasted. There are many outlets for used clothing, even rags. Goodwill cuts up suitable ragged clothing to sell in bundles to mechanics for cleaning rags.
There are a number of charities that collect furniture, household goods, even rags for resale or distribution to people who need them. They also mend or repair items for resale, thus teaching these skills to those they help.
I fear that, for many, the garbage can is all too handy a means of disposing of unwanted items. Let’s all try to change any tendencies we might have in that direction and think twice before lifting the lid on that garbage can.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.