Lately, I’ve been having visions of inauguration day and Trump having to be carried bodily, kicking and screaming out of the White House if he loses the election. Presumably, the new president will have already been inaugurated. I further wonder, if that happens, could he be charged with criminal trespassing and land in the pokey? What a delicious outcome that would be. Wacky as he is, I doubt that will really happen but my, it’s fun to contemplate.
Just when you think he has committed the most outrageous possible behavior he comes up with something new. I don’t envy the president who eventually replaces Trump but there will be an enormous satisfaction in undoing all his mischief. If I were in Biden’s shoes, assuming the best outcome, I’d get a head start before inauguration by working, in consultation with the incoming Congress, on a set of priorities. I sure hope he also gets a Democratic Congress — and hope that happens regardless of the outcome of the presidential election. I’d sure love to see Graham and McConnell out of office — they are a big part of the problem we now face.
Despite Trump’s bragging, our current economic situation is in a terrible mess. Many folks are out of work or have experienced serious reductions in their workload and pay. Businesses are hurting because they have fewer customers and trouble ordering new merchandise to fill their shelves. Too much of the bailout money appropriated for businesses has been given out to big business rather than small businesses, many of which have closed their doors for good.
Reduction in business translates to big reductions in sales taxes and other taxes being returned to municipalities, which depend on that money for operating expenses. Travel and restaurant businesses have been the hardest hit and many resort areas depend on those businesses for their main sources of income.
I hate to think what the situation will be if we experience another wave of new virus cases resulting in another major shutdown. Even those states that have been behaving themselves and following the recommended practices suffer — even those miles away. What affects one state affects all — both economically and overall health.
What will our botched handling of the pandemic have on our national reputation abroad over the next few years? We have, for so long, enjoyed the admiration of so many and I’m sure much of that has gone down the tube. A new president will have his/her work cut out for him to restore our image and reputation as well as our battered relationships with our traditional allies.
I shudder to think what the long-term effects will be for school children who have missed so much classroom time. I envision summer schools will be needed for many years to come to overcome the learning they have missed. How many months or years in their futures will be spent on catching up?
I’m sure the current virus situation will be with us for some many months to come. Until we have a dependable vaccine that the populace trusts, and have it available in quantities needed to protect a sufficient numbers of them, plus the means to deliver it to all who need it, we will be living with more isolation, deaths, full hospitals, face masks and a shattered economy.
This means that all Americans need to work together to build the kind of near future we all want, and if we don’t want more deaths, more isolation, more economic damage and more school children missing an important aspect of their development.
I suspect that, even with a good vaccine available soon, that it will take several years to undo all the damage done by Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic.
Getting people back to work, bringing back businesses we lost, assisting those who had the virus and handling long-term effects — these will all take time. In the meantime, let’s all do our share and elect Joe Biden for president. Four more years of Trump would be disastrous.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.