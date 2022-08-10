Of two minds on the issue of abortion

Lenna Harding

Again, the issue of abortion has become a topic for debate. I have to admit I am of two minds on some aspects of the issue. I do strongly support a woman’s right to make decisions relating to her own body and health issues. That doesn’t mean I will always approve of the decisions that are made, but then it isn’t her decision to make and none of my business.

Ideally, the woman making the choice is married, of legal age, in good health to name a few criteria that should apply. Even when these ideal conditions apply, there are often other conditions that apply that make decisions difficult. For instance, what if the marriage isn’t a happy one and the couple can’t agree on the best course of action.

What if the husband does want an abortion and the wife doesn’t or vice versa? What if their financial situation is such that they can’t afford to bring a new baby into their household or cover the costs of delivery and medical care?

