Again, the issue of abortion has become a topic for debate. I have to admit I am of two minds on some aspects of the issue. I do strongly support a woman’s right to make decisions relating to her own body and health issues. That doesn’t mean I will always approve of the decisions that are made, but then it isn’t her decision to make and none of my business.
Ideally, the woman making the choice is married, of legal age, in good health to name a few criteria that should apply. Even when these ideal conditions apply, there are often other conditions that apply that make decisions difficult. For instance, what if the marriage isn’t a happy one and the couple can’t agree on the best course of action.
What if the husband does want an abortion and the wife doesn’t or vice versa? What if their financial situation is such that they can’t afford to bring a new baby into their household or cover the costs of delivery and medical care?
Then you ask, what if the conditions are not ideal but about as un-ideal as you can get? The marriage isn’t happy, the couple is barely surviving financially, they don’t have any supporting family or group of friends to help out.
Then, you ask, what if they aren’t really a couple? What if the baby was conceived as a result of rape or incest? What if the father is never really identified? What if the mother is a child barely old enough to conceive? How will this situation affect her education?
What if her parents won’t agree to an abortion though the girl wants it? What if the girl wants the baby but the family is against her keeping it? Can she be forced to give it up?
What if the girl lives is a state that doesn’t allow abortion? How can she legally travel to another state, with or without her parents’ consent to get an abortion? If she seeks help from friends or relatives who want to help her, are they putting themselves in legal jeopardy?
Then we have cases where abortion is outlawed and the girl does some reading and learns the procedure for self-aborting and is successful? Is she going to find herself in jail or at least legal trouble? Or what about the parents who buy the abortion meds ostensibly for themselves and give it to their daughter? What are the legalities of this situation? Too often, cases such as these are decided in a courtroom rather than a doctor’s office or hospital where they belong.
I feel very sorry for young women of child-bearing age who live in states with anti-abortion laws. Often the only choice they have is whether to stay there or move to a more liberal state. Often this means giving up a good job or having to sell a favorite house and move — not an easy choice either. I suppose the parents of an underage pregnant child face a similar decision, too.
I’m sure some reader will be wanting to ask me what I would have done when I was of child bearing age? As I consider my answer, I’d say I’d go for it. I don’t really know what the laws were 75 to 80 years ago.
I’m sure it would have been regarded as a family secret that I’d never want to have it get out because if I got into such a situation, I would have been unmarried. I’d not want to endure the shame of such a situation, especially if I were unmarried. I can’t imagine what my choice would have been when I was married, especially having lost three children I did want. Number one was a success, the next three, failures. Therefore, it is hard to put myself in the mind of others on this decision.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtime League of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.