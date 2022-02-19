While some lucky couples take romantic trips to Paris or run off to Vegas to get married by Elvis in a heart-shaped chapel, mine and Jay’s special Valentine’s date was uneventful — we drove over to Staples and fondled the office supplies. I bought a power strip with USB plugs and Jay threatened to buy more printer ink. Of course, the excitement’s heightened with the wearing of N95 masks. Fifty Shades of COVID.
Today, it occurred to me that I should title my next book “Office Supplies,” since people seem so genuinely infatuated with them. It’s true, isn’t it? The fact that there are giant box stores expressly devoted to the selling of office products is a sure indication that people love them. Crisp new tablets? Check. Mechanical pencils? Check. Post-Its? Check. And don’t get me started on Sharpies. The fact that some Sharpies contain xylene, which is neurotoxic that may damage the organs, holds little deterrent for me. Give me a rainbow-colored pack of Sharpies and I’ll follow you to Xanadu, or Office Max, whichever comes first.
My book pitch for “Office Supplies” will present chapters or sections that are dedicated to the basics, as well as the office favorites: paper clips. Binder clips. Ode to the stapler. Hole punchers. Are you salivating yet? Of course, the chapters aren’t specifically about office products, per se, but personal and creative explorations towards whatever metaphor or theme that such and such product might signify.
Take pencils for instance. While being humble and nonimpressionable objects, there was a time when they dominated the scene. The idea that we all learned to write with one should kind of blow our minds a little. No? I mean, maybe you learned the detailed and complicated art and craft of penmanship by using a crayon or a Sharpie, or maybe you were invited to the chalkboard and practiced your letters with colored chalk, or maybe you had your own old school slate board and slate pencil that cost a whole penny, and you had to sacrifice the horehound candy you planned to buy with the penny you got that year in your Christmas stocking, or buy the stupid slate penc- … wait — I digress, that’s an episode from “Little House on the Prairie.”
Anyway, maybe you scrawled on rocks or ciphered out your school assignments in dirt — but chances are you used a pencil and paper. Though I don’t actually know what children use today. Or whether schools even teach children how to manually write by hand, anymore. I assume they do? Don’t they? I mean children aren’t taught writing on an Etch-a-Sketch? Or by texting?
My literacy journey consisted of the fan mail I sent to teen celebrities from Tiger Beat Magazine and from the correspondence I maintained with several pen pals from around the globe. For several years I wrote and received letters from Nigel in Trinidad. He was very sweet. And then I corresponded with a young man who sent me photos of his tongue and seemed terribly insistent that I send him photos of my tongue. His letters were ridiculous and painfully funny to read. Which is why I encouraged him. His letters were all typed on a manual typewriter. I’m certain mine were written on flowery stationary with matching envelopes. I had a lot of fancy stationary. See? It all comes back to office products. I mean, I really love stationary. As a girl, I visited the stationary store near my house frequently, and at one point, I convinced my mother to buy me a pen with a giant pink feather at the end — the kind that people buy to sign guest books at weddings with.
The best thing about the stationary store is that I could walk in and buy a single page of decorative paper for 20 cents, if all I had was 20 cents to my name. Or buy a single sticker from the rolls of decorative stickers — a sparkly heart, or a unicorn, or butterflies or Garfield. I hardly ever used the stickers: They were for collecting. I still collect stickers like a 12-year-old girl. Except now since I have slightly more than 20 cents burning a hole in my pocket, I will visit Staples and buy whatever necessary or trifle thing. But people don’t write letters anymore, so there isn’t much of a stationary department. And this makes me a little sad. The realization that my visits to Staples, etc., are basically an attempt to time-travel to the old stationary stores I remember.
Earlier this evening, Jay and I watched a scene from Game of Thrones where Tywin Lannister wrote a letter with a feathered quill, sprinkled powder on the ink, and then stamped and sealed the letter with melted wax. It was completely intoxicating.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays “Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s” was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.