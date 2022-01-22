Opening cans is the bane of my existence. I’m sorry if my first world problem is offensive, but here’s why: The edges of the lids are jagged and scary and seem always to require a second utensil to lift the lid. I mean, no one wants to visit the emergency room for stitches during a pandemic, right? Whatever’s inside the can usually spills out onto the counter, so my hands of course, get all goopy. Then the lids never actually detach, so with my goopy, wet hands, I twist or jerk the artery-severing disc. The other night, as I performed this perilous ballet, and was whinging on about how impossible opening a can is, Jay says, “yeah, they should call them cants.”
And folks, that is why I keep him around. I know, I’m blessed. And yes, sometimes I’ll even ask him to open the cans for me.
Apparently, can openers are a universal first world problem, maybe even a second world problem, because when I posted about it on Facebook — back in June, when we thought the pandemic was over, remember? sigh — and again a couple of weeks ago, I received dozens of responses and comments. Is there a “bad can openers” support group? I don’t know, but there seems to be a need for one. The comments I received on Facebook were all extremely helpful, not without comfort and solidarity from other same-afflicted comrades. Several friends posted photos of their can openers — Kitchen-Aide, Tupperware, OXO, Black and Decker — and my friend in Seattle posted a photo of his restaurant grade device that had been retrofitted into his studio apartment kitchenette countertop. Impressive.
While a discussion about can openers might seem banal, decidedly unsexy — are you still awake? — it’s clearly a topic that people are passionate about.
The biggest complaint in the discussion thread was that can openers needed to be replaced every year, or every few months. Really? If most of the first world, or second world, is throwing away their old ones and buying new ones every year, that’s a lot of can openers. Is this a conspiracy? Or planned obsolescence? And I’ll bet no one is throwing out the old ones. I bet they just get stashed in a cabinet or drawer, entombed somewhere in the house like King Tutankhamun — no one knows for what reason, or why. It’s complicated and seems illegal, somehow. We’re talking about hardware, a tool. One doesn’t simply throw those away. Do they?
Some of my Facebook friends suggested sure-proof solutions, devices they swore by, such as a U.S. Marine can opener from the 60s, attached to a keychain. An added bonus, the sharp hook on a hinge that loosens and tightens screws. Another friend suggested sharpening those useless blades by using a fine, flat file and turning the handle to rotate the blade. My friend in Nebraska said to look in thrift stores for “old case-hardened steel ones,” though I am not sure what “old case-hardened” means.
There is a cartoon that makes the rounds now and again — it might be a Far Side cartoon — that depicts a couple in a basement bomb shelter. In the moment that mushroom clouds are exploding in the world above them, the wife is saying to the husband — “how many times did I say it, Harold? How many times? ‘Make sure that bomb shelter’s got a can opener — ain’t much good without a can opener,’ I said.”
There might even be a “Twilight Zone” episode with this same dilemma. However, maybe it isn’t quite as dire as first imagined, because there’s a few life hacks for opening a can without using a can opener. You can Google it. I wouldn’t want to use them unless it was an emergency, because they seem messy and potentially hazardous, but with the way the world is going right now, who knows? Maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to refine this skill. You never know when you might need to open up a can of whoop-ass.
