I’m appalled and furious by the actions of Georgia’s governor and his choice of businesses that would be allowed to open soon. His choices were the kind that should have been the last to open because of the type of close human contact involved and the numbers of people confined in a closed area. I think his choices demonstrate the height of idiocy. How does one eat wearing a mask?
I would propose a much slower start on openings and in states such as Montana which has few cases of the coronavirus. That said, I’ve been thinking which businesses could open first with fewer chances of exposure to the virus. I’d start with those with outside showrooms such as stores selling garden supplies or farm machinery. Every business that opens should follow strict procedures for handling the payment process such as disinfecting credit cards and wearing masks and limiting the number allowed inside at a time depending on the amount of space they have. I’d rule out for now, those in which the purchaser wants to try on clothing, for instance. Toys present a different kind of problem because very young patrons want to handle and play with them. For now, I’d rule out those examples. I’m unsure about car dealers with employees who ride in demo cars with patrons.
Any stores that open should limit the number of patrons in an area at any one time but given that everyone follows the distancing rules, I see no reason why some of the following category of stores can’t begin to open in areas where there are few cases of the virus. The list would include stores such as those selling hardware, home furnishings, hobby shops, gift shops, book stores, auto parts, office supplies, sporting goods and printers. In those where patrons handle merchandise, I’d insist that they disinfect their hands before and after.
Opening beaches and public parks present another problem. It would be difficult for gatekeepers or enforcement to determine that those who congregate are family type groups or not. The choice would also depend on the type of amenities the place offers. Most would supply public toilets and I would find that a problem because the people don’t have to be in contact to spread disease there. There would have to be some way for folks to disinfect the area before and after each use.
I am outraged by the actions of those who engage in public protests with large numbers of people gathering on statehouse grounds, most often without masks or distancing. Have these people no caring for the wellbeing of their fellow humans? Can’t they realize that they may be spreading the virus and postponing the day when things can open up? If anyone dies because of their actions, I hope it is them rather than those innocents who are following the rules. Have they no respect for human life and wellbeing?
I do hope the government and charitable organizations will do more to relieve the suffering of those on the margins financially. They are among the hardest hit by this whole situation. We are all in this together and need to share and make sure everyone has enough resources for meeting basic needs. It is important that we make sure money and resources designed to help in meeting needs is allocated to those truly in need, not people who have enough. I’m angry when I hear that those businesses better off are getting help while those in need are ignored. That is not how I want my tax dollars and charitable donations spent.
Let’s all speak out against any actions or words that can aggravate the situation, expose more people needlessly, and prolong the time needed to conquer this plague. Let’s put human life and health above the almighty dollar. These times test our values and we need to remember them as we make decisions on how to act.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. lj1105harding@gmail.com.ljharding.com.