“Heard Around the West” appears monthly in the High Country News. Have a Western oddity you’d like to share? Write heard@hcn.org.

California

Orcas are in the news these days, with some attacking yachts off the coast of Spain. But Western orcas have also been busy, with one pod bringing bucket-list-brand delight to whale-watchers in the Pacific. The lucky folks aboard a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour encountered 30 orcas who were apparently working off the calories following a lavish sea lion buffet. “It was pure energy and celebration,” Morgan Quimby of Monterey Bay Whale Watch told KTVU. Drone footage showed whales leaping into the air, spraying water from their blowholes and playfully high-fiving the sea with their tails. And SFGate reported another large gathering — 24 orcas, spotted by the Oceanic Society near the Farallon Islands. So far, anyhow, California’s orcas, unlike their Atlantic cousins, don’t appear to be organizing any boat-bashing badassery. Responses to the Atlantic orcas’ shenanigans are circulating on social media, with many observers cheering them on. As @DrBlackDeer posted: “The excitement y’all feel about the whales here lately is the same excitement we feel as Natives when buffalo start tossing tourists, like welcome to the Land Back movement.”

Tags

Recommended for you