In so many areas of my life, I have learned and relearned lessons which only connect to each other in my mind after reflecting over many years. This week, while supporting one of my daughters in a challenging recovery from surgery, a complex theme of pain and balance has been weaving throughout my consciousness. I searched back through the years to see the varied ways I have explored similar ideas, and how they have shaped my thoughts and behavior.
As an undergraduate student in Oregon, I remember being fascinated as I engaged with other students and professors to discuss and debate “the problem of pain.” As I comprehend it, the concept centers on questioning how a loving or an all-powerful God can truly exist when so many evil and painful things occur in the world. An early faith in God may be shattered because of tragedy or trauma, as emotion or logic confirms that an omnipotent being would never have allowed something so devastating to happen.
I connect this with a story C. S. Lewis recounted, where he remembered fervently praying for his mother to survive her cancer. When she passed away during his adolescence, despite his prayers, Lewis dismissed God for several decades. His experience of coming to understand God as someone other than a magician or puppet-master has deeply impacted my complicated view of prayer (a story for another time).
A more practical “problem of pain” which caused some significant debate in our household was how to handle the lingering arm pain in the few days post-vaccination for COVID-19. I am sure many in our community participated in the same debate. My husband listened to the medical professionals who advised us to move our sore arms consistently. My children and I were much bigger fans of avoiding the pain by moving our sore arms as little as possible. We were not able to determine whose approach was right or wrong, as our pain seemed to decrease within approximately similar timeframes. We weren’t actually clear what the reason was for moving or not moving the painful arm, which made our choices less scientific.
As I have struggled with some chronic pain and frustrating injuries over the years, I have had a really hard time deciding how to balance a need to rest with a need to keep moving. My initial reaction has always been that “pain means stop.” Over time, however, I have realized that pain does not, in fact, always mean stop. Sometimes pain means that I have toxins or tension building that need movement and activity to heal. I may need to stretch or strengthen, rather than completely stop all motion — though my brain still fights against this concept at nearly every turn.
Most recently, our family of six has been recovering from a bout of COVID-19, which impacted each of us to different degrees. While a period of resting was certainly necessary, after several days I reached a point where the pain from my lack of movement was more urgent than the discomfort or fatigue caused by getting some gentle exercise and fresh air. My body needed movement, and my spirit needed outdoor beauty. My still runny nose, cough and tiredness was balanced out by a clearer mindset and decrease of pain.
Just as we can consider the problem of pain in our spiritual lives and physical bodies, we also experience pain within our social relationships. When things are difficult between us and people we care about, especially concerning political or social issues, we may choose to avoid interaction. We might choose to walk away from painful relationships, which may be healthy at times. Or we might choose to get up and exercise our kindness, our understanding, our critical thinking, and our compassion. Through a process of trial and error, we learn which activities help us heal and which of our efforts make the pain worse.
Within the most difficult times of our lives, remembering that pain is an unavoidable part of the journey can help us resist shutting down completely. What it means to accept pain, or move through it, will be unique for each of us as individuals and during the different seasons of our lives. As we make our attempts, we will grow, learn, and fill our personal life story with themes of courage and determination.
Palmer is a mother of four and doctoral student at the University of Idaho. Along with her husband and children, Palmer is extremely grateful for the overwhelming support her family has received during these very stressful weeks of surgery, recovery and illness. She can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu.