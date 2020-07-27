Not to brag, but I have the greatest job in the world.
I work behind the scenes at one of the local hospitals, overseeing the physicians’ credentialing, privileging and governance. It’s not as glamorous as, say, taking out gall bladders or replacing hips, and the pay isn’t exactly in the same tax bracket, but it puts me in the same room as the doctors while they do the truly exciting stuff – dissecting patient satisfaction scores; recommending changes to the urinary catheter policy for the umpteenth time this year; and, most titillating of all, reviewing and revising the medical staff bylaws.
All that fun, and I get paid to boot. I live a charmed life.
Of all the amazing things I get to witness in my role, there’s nothing I enjoy quite so much as my work with the peer review committee.
Literally the first rule of peer review committee is you don’t talk about peer review committee. But in a nutshell, it’s a group that meets regularly to review the work of all the doctors in the hospital.
I know what you’re thinking – a committee whose whole purpose is to judge other people? Sign me up! In truth it’s nothing like that. It’s a collaborative group of physicians from a range of specialties with the singular purpose of helping one another improve.
They do that by taking deep dives into charts, looking for the good, bad and ugly. They commend the good with (not literal) high fives, atta boys and atta girls. They point out the bad constructively. And when they come across the ugly, the team members put their heads together to decide the best remedy for that doctor, whether that’s through education and training, a change in practice or something else entirely.
There is no Monday morning quarterbacking in that room. No one postures by proclaiming the far superior treatment they would have given had they been the attending physician. There is no malice or ego, no sides or aisles. There are unique perspectives, differing expertise, and really, really smart people admitting they don’t know everything.
Riveting television it is not. But what it lacks in drama it makes up for in usefulness – it actually makes doctors better, meaning patients in our community who already receive superior service get even better healthcare right here at home.
I love being a part of it.
Right now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need a vaccine. We need testing, we need masks, we need hygiene and we need social distancing. But we also need a whole lot of peer review.
The schools that will be successful this fall are the ones who can look critically and constructively at this past spring. They can recognize that what teachers, staff, students and parents were able to pull off was downright miraculous, but also acknowledge that there were elements that were painful and awful and ineffective. Successful schools will admit that the best we could do during the sudden emergency of the spring won’t cut it for the long-haul.
The communities that are going to safely navigate the new world are the ones whose leaders can look at data critically — not untrustingly or doubtingly but discerningly — and make decisions based on evidence. We know more now than we did in March and April. We’ll know even more in October and November. The more we know the better choices we can make, but also the more accountable we are to make the right decisions.
The hospitals and clinics that are going to actually save lives are those that can learn from others’ mistakes and successes, who can incorporate multidisciplinary perspectives, and who will seek out and listen to the physicians, nurses, and staff on the front lines. It can’t just be the quarterback’s game — the entire team has to be involved in crafting the plays. It has to be a full team effort.
Eventually we’ll get back to the real world equivalent of revising bylaws and discussing ad nauseam the virtues of silver-tipped indwelling Foley catheters to prevent nosocomial urinary tract infections (I told you my job was cool). But right now while there are a million urgent and critical issues remaining to tackle, let’s gather our best and brightest at the table and knock out some peer review.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.