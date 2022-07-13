In general, people don’t talk about the amount of poverty on the Palouse.
Believe it or not, the “typical” poor person here is not a college student. Anecdotally, according to food pantry usage, the region’s “average” poor people are young families headed by someone who works at least one job, although it may be two or three part-time jobs; or a family in which the head of household may be on disability. They live in either subsidized housing or in a small apartment without any frills. Many do not have a car or other form of transportation.
In short, they are the invisible among us.
National statistics show Moscow and Pullman are among the poorest areas of their respective states. Moscow has a poverty rate of 24.3% while Pullman’s poverty rate is 21%. That’s astoundingly high, especially when compared to the national average of 10.5%.
Granted, measuring poverty can be difficult because various groups measure it differently. Even the U.S. Census Bureau has two different measurements it uses, the Official Poverty Measure, which only measures cash resources, and the Supplemental Poverty Measure, which measures both cash and other resources.
Still, Census Bureau poverty levels for Latah and Whitman counties are high. So high in Latah County that Moscow has been rated as the second poorest city in Idaho after Rexburg by the website RoadSnacks, which uses Census Bureau data.
Who are the people most impacted by this poverty? Children. Census Bureau data shows the largest single age group in the area are 5-year-old children at 69 percent of that age group living in poverty. Other large age groups living in poverty include children younger than 5 (42.8%) and teens ages 16 and 17 (39.2%).
Much of this has to do with housing as that is a significantly high cost in the area. Using Census Bureau figures, City-Data shows Moscow’s housing costs are 18% higher than the national average at an average of $368,300 per house. In Pullman, housing is slightly less, $272,400 per house.
Another major issue: Salaries are low, with many businesses paying a minimum wage, which differs greatly across state lines. Whitman County has the state minimum wage of $14.49 an hour, while Latah County has the Idaho rate of $7.25 per hour. Translated into full-time yearly salaries, that would be $31,289 for a full-time employee in Whitman County and $15,660 for a similar employee in Latah County.
Along with high poverty is high food insecurity. Many people lack adequate funds to buy food. Feed America shows the Moscow and Pullman food insecurity rate about equal at 13.4% and 13.3%, respectively. Both are well above the national average of 4.6%. Local food pantries and banks are struggling to keep shelves stocked due to the high demand.
At the West Side Food Pantry in Moscow, the number of people using the pantry has gone from 813 to 1,228 since January, with a 20% increase since May. Thanks to local donations and help from places like Target, there is food on the shelves; but, often the most needed items go wanting because people grab them as quickly as the volunteers get the items out.
A lack of food seriously impacts growing children as well as the health of older adults who are on a fixed income. Local food pantries are necessary to feed them.
While this may seem overwhelming, there are some things which can be done. These include:
n Volunteering at local food banks and other poverty related groups. Don’t want to volunteer in person? Sending money or other donations where welcome and needed. Some suggestions include: the West Side Food Pantry (on Pullman Road), Second Harvest, Backyard Harvest, Moscow Food Bank (located at St. Mary’s Parish), The Pullman Food Bank, and the Community Food Bank by Community Action Center.
n Assist groups working for affordable housing, such as the Fair and Affordable Housing Commission in Moscow, the Intermountain Fair Housing Council of Idaho or Housing Resources in Pullman.
n Volunteer or donate to groups dedicated to health and poverty, such as UNICEF, the Trevor Project, Concern USA, Save the Children or the Red Cross, just to list a few.
n Encourage the cities to recruit companies who pay higher salaries to relocate in the area, not minimum wage paying companies. Rather, companies looking for a quality workforce. With all the higher education in Moscow and Pullman, plus the high quality of outside work life, that should be a draw to higher-paying firms.
Poverty cannot be eliminated entirely, but much of it can be eased through the work of many of the groups mentioned here. Fair housing, quality jobs and greatly reducing food insecurity are three major steps the people of the Palouse can take now to reduce the issues here.
Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. She is of Cherokee descent and a member of both the Native American Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She and her husband live in Moscow with their two cats. She also writes at spokanefavs.com.