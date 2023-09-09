Racism an ugly word, what it creates is even uglier.

But racism is alive and well in the U.S., creating multiple problems for people no matter what their skin tone. Human Rights Watch (HRW) recently said America has failed to address the pervasive racism embedded in the country, leading to more struggle.

News reports this year show multiple cases, including the Florida event where a man killed three African Americans at a Dollar Store. The shooter left behind a statement about his hatred of Black people. This week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Alabama’s revised congressional map, ruling the map diluted the voting power of Black voters. Some experts have said the Covid pandemic lockdowns made racial tensions and hatred worse.

