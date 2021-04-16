Lately, I feel like I’m living in a whirlwind with a bunch of stuff all happening at once. First off, my yard helper began picking up more and more shingle fragments from my roof, which settled the question; it is time for a new one. So, as things stand now, after about a week with workmen here, I have all but one surface of my roof with new shingles. The garage still needs to be stripped of old shingles and tar paper before underlayment and shingles are applied.
My daughter, who is visiting me, noticed broken limbs on my gigantic fir tree so I am waiting for the tree surgeon to appear and do his thing. The leaf guards on my gutters will have to wait until summer for the installer to have an opening.
I’m waiting to hear from my irrigation installer to come and add some length to serve my new flower beds along the front bank so it is ready for new plantings of rose bushes. I may get that done this coming week — I hope.
My daughter and I are currently working on a whole lot of interior weeding so we don’t have it all to do at once when I either move out or am carried out in a coffin. I still hope for at least 10 more years here, so I want it nice during that time.
Nevertheless, we have several carloads of stuff, some for Goodwill, some for Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse and a lot for Pullman Disposal. We just spent several hours going through boxes of more than 50 years’ worth of old financial papers, old IRS forms and such that will need to be shredded in addition to what went into the recycling bin here.
My daughter just started in on my kitchen linens such as pot holders, hot dish mats and kitchen towels of various types and uses. Many are flour sack square ones for drying dishes, carrying hot dishes to a potluck and in a pinch, used as an arm sling. The smaller towels are hand towels and there are a few terry cloth ones with hangers sewn on them for quick hand wipes.
Having inherited the towels from my mother and through her, my grandmother — plus the hand embroidered ones from my hope chest — I have more than a lifetime supply, especially when the electric dishwasher does most of the drying for me. Some charity will get the ones she is culling.
Hope chest? Do young girls still have them any more or do they rely on the accumulation from furnishing their own prenuptial apartments? My hope chest was a box my grandfather lovingly made for me, about 16x16x30 inches in size with a hinged lid. Inside that lid, he burned with a woodburning tool, “HOPE CHEST.” My daughter has it now to keep her knitting yarn. She is an avid knitter. I’m guessing there is a lot of duplication in my kitchen tools and pans as well, far more than I’ll ever use again. I don’t plan on making any more angel cakes or molded Jell-O. Or oven-baked baked beans. These days, I get very tasty beans from a can and have lots of choices of types.
And speaking of duplications, I’m reminded of the days when we sent a roll of film to be developed and got two copies of the prints. The time it would take to really weed the piles of a lifetime of old photos to get rid of the duplicates wouldn’t be worth the effort. We just put them in mylar sleeves and said “to heck with it.”
I think my daughter really appreciates my willingness to do this and I’m grateful for the help because that leaves me with a lot less to dust.
Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.