In the last three years, I’ve lost both of my maternal grandparents.
It’s been about three years since my Grandpa Cecil died, at 93 years old. He was a lifelong farmer, a real man of the land who survived the Great Depression, World War II, and countless ups and downs in agriculture.
I loved telling him about wheat harvest on the Palouse and how the combines maneuver the hills at crazy angles. It’s a much different landscape from the Big Sky country of eastern Montana, where my grandpa harvested wheat and barley and raised red angus cattle. My family and I spent two weeks of every summer out at the farm, usually around harvest time, for about 18 years.
When he wasn’t in the fields, one might find Grandpa Cecil napping on the floor, in his work truck, or slumped in a combine with his forehead resting against the steering wheel. That last one gave us a bit of a scare. When my mom checked to make sure he was OK, he complained a guy couldn’t even take a nap anymore.
Grandpa believed a shot of Black Velvet (what he called his “flu shot”) could cure any ailment. He kept a sawed-off shotgun in the basement bathroom because “you never want to get caught with your pants down.” And he taught many of us grandkids how to drive and operate all manner of farm equipment.
This last September, my Grandma Helen joined him in Heaven. She was 95. Grandma was an amazing mother, raising 12 children and even earning the Montana Mother of the Year award in the 1990s. She was also a beloved grandmother, the warm and soft kind whose hugs anchored you and made you feel safe and important.
A feisty woman with a playful spirit, Grandma Helen was a formidable pinochle player and gardened with the greenest of thumbs. Her yard, full of flowers in the summer and thousands of Christmas lights in the winter, was her pride and joy. She was also a whiz in the kitchen, whisking eggs and sharpening knives faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. No one ever went hungry in Grandma’s house, and she always had ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, ham, and summer sausage on hand.
Grandma and Grandpa were married for nearly 70 years.
I’ve been thinking about both of them a lot lately. Particularly the last months of their lives, as cancer took its toll. Their children provided round-the-clock care with the assistance of two incredible hospice nurses. Dozens of friends and family members passed through the house to visit, and in many cases, say goodbye.
I was fortunate enough to help care for both of them and say goodbye in person. I kissed my grandpa on the forehead and told him I loved him. I hugged my grandma and told her to be brave. Those moments are branded into my memory, bittersweet and heavy. As heartbreaking as those goodbyes were, I wouldn’t trade them for anything.
And I can’t help but grieve for the families going through this now. With stay-home orders and social distancing due to COVID-19, so many people don’t get to provide that in-person care to their loved one. No hugs, kisses, or even face-to-face goodbyes. No family gatherings for funerals or celebrations of life. No sharing stories and drawing comfort from each other, in person, after such a deep loss.
My heart aches for them. Losing a loved one, whether it’s to COVID-19 or something else, is hard enough without the added complications of a global pandemic. And this goes for people with loved ones living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities right now, too. I can only imagine the pain and anxiety that comes from not being able to physically be there with them during such an uncertain time.
If you’re going through this, know that my thoughts are with you. I see you. Hang in there, friends.
Meredith Metsker is an Idaho native, University of Idaho alumna and 10-year Moscow resident. A former journalist, she now works in marketing for Emsi, serves on the board of directors for Sojourners’ Alliance and is a big fan of civic engagement.