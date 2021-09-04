We see it in the news every summer: tourists who don’t think the rules apply to them. Every summer, in our national parks, without fail, some poor sap seeking to commune with nature, will approach a bison, reach out to actually try and pet it, and end up getting tossed like a Caesar salad. Most people have sense enough to avoid wandering across four lanes of traffic during rush hour, so you’d think approaching a 2,000-pound bull with massive horns might be regarded as a similarly hazardous situation. Nope. Apparently not.
Most of the Native folks I know tend to regard these incidents with a little bit of Schadenfreude. And that’s because bison took such good care of our people, our ancestors, and we feel both an affinity for bison and also feel protective towards them. Bison are our relatives. And like us, they were hunted nearly to extinction. If I knew the Lakota word for Schadenfreude I would cite that. Schadenfreude, in case you’re not aware, is a German word that means to derive pleasure from other people’s misfortune. From “Schaden,” meaning damage or harm, and “freude,” meaning joy or pleasure: damage-joy.
According to the book “Schadenfreude” by Tiffany Watt Smith, cultures all over the world have similar definitions for the experience of taking pleasure in others’ misfortunes. But in particular for those whom misfortune seems deserving. Smith writes that the Japanese have a saying — “the misfortunes of others tastes like honey.” The Danish speak of “skadefryd, while the Dutch say “leedvermaak.” There are words in Hebrew — “simcha la-ed,” in Serbo-Croat, Russian, and Mandarin. The Romans as far back as 2,000 years ago spoke of “malevolentia.” And the Greeks even earlier.
All of this is to say, I’ve been thinking about Schadenfreude a lot lately. And not just because tourists have been mistaking Yellowstone National Park for a petting zoo. Mostly, like a lot of other people, I’ve been horrified by the actions (or inactions) of vaccine deniers — “American patriots” who seem overly cavalier, even proud, about prolonging COVID as it infects more and more people, enables the virus to mutate, becoming even more infectious, and burdens our healthcare system to the point that unvaccinated people are jeopardizing emergency care for the people who need it. It’s like watching a multi-car pileup in slow motion. Earlier in the week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little requested to bring in 220 healthcare workers available through federal programs, and also mobilized 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to deal with the increase in unvaccinated COVID patients. On Tuesday, Little said only four intensive care beds were available in the entire state of Idaho.
So, when I began to hear the reports about people turning to livestock deworming medication as a preventative or cure for COVID, my sense of Schadenfreude took over. When a friend said they weren’t feeling the same zest and enjoyment for life they previously experienced in better times, I thought about how I’ve actually been enjoying seeing the Trumpsters and vaccine-deniers take themselves out with parasite medication — that it’s the small pleasures that make life meaningful: the sound of rain, a cat purring in my lap, that first sip of lemony, ice-tea on a hot, summer day, and Trumpsters self-medicating with ivermectin.
It’s beyond appalling that people would rather believe that injecting disinfectant, as Trump reported during a 2020 press briefing, or poisoning themselves with horse dewormer, is a reasonable alternative to a viably proven and tested vaccine.
Last month, COVID-19 cases in South Dakota shot up by more than 450 percent since the start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Schadenfreude, anyone? Yes, please. Another super-speader event populated by anti-vac, COVID denying, pro-Trumpsters. Ever since rally enthusiasts a few years ago planned to build a massive biker bar/campground/resort compound at Indigenous holy grounds Mathó Pahá, or Bear Butte, I’ve felt more than a little contemptuous towards the rally goers. Paha Sapa, the Black Hills, are sacred to the Indigenous tribes in South Dakota, the Oceti Sakowin Oyate (People of the Seven Council Fires), where my mother and grandparents were born, so it is a little more than an affront to have the lands disrespected in all manner of ways, year after year.
It’s really just the tip of the Schadenfreude iceberg.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays, “Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s,” was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.