The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision holding that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation was a welcome surprise.
Bostock v. Clayton County consolidated three separate lawsuits: Gerald Bostock was fired by Clayton County, Georgia, for “unbecoming” conduct after participating in a gay recreational softball league; Donald Zarda was fired by his private employer, Altitude Express, after mentioning he was gay; and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes fired Aimee Stephens (who presented as male when hired) after she said she would “live and work full-time as a woman.”
The Supreme Court decision released Monday morning held that the Civil Rights Act prohibits an employer from firing someone for being gay or transgender.
The majority opinion, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the four liberal-leaning justices, held that the plain and ordinary meaning of the Civil Rights Act ban on employer discrimination because of an “individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin” clearly resolved the case in favor of the employees.
An employer violates the law “when it intentionally fires [or penalizes] an individual employee based in part on sex,” the Court ruled. “… [I]t is irrelevant what an employer might call its discriminatory practice, how others might label it, or what else might motivate it.” Although the term “sex” was understood biologically when the law was enacted in 1964, the majority said “legislative history has no bearing here, where no ambiguity exists” as to how to apply the law to the facts of the cases under review.
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented. Justice Alito (joined by Justice Thomas) called the majority decision “irresponsible” “legislation” from the bench and a “brazen abuse of authority.” Based primarily on a single article by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Alito concluded that the Civil Rights Act prohibits only discrimination on the basis of “sex,” not sexual orientation or gender identification. His confrontational dissent seems more intent on “schooling” his Supreme Court colleagues than on establishing solid legal grounds.
In a similar though more measured and precedent-based argument, Justice Kavanaugh agreed that to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity necessarily involved considering sex, but the Court should interpret the phrases as “most people” “would have understood” the language when the law was enacted. In common usage, discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation does not require consideration of sex, he concluded. Accordingly, the law does not apply.
Kavanaugh’s theoretical and rhetorical gymnastics bear scant connection to the facts of the cases before the Court. In real life, the discrimination that occurred on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation had everything to do with the sex of the three people fired. Their firings were precisely the type of discrimination the Civil Right Act prohibits, the Court concluded. We can all be grateful for that.
For the full opinion, go to this shortened web link: //bit.ly/2Y4Y7r2
Susan Dente Ross is a professor at Washington State University and lead author of the “Law of Journalism and Mass Communication.” She lives in Moscow.