The past two weeks have not been the most pleasant of my life — in fact, they’ve been some of the worst. It began early one morning when my medical alert base unit was flashing, which meant it was tying up my main phone line. No button I pushed changed that, so I had to disconnect it, and the phone. Soon after, I was bringing groceries into the house and fell just shy of the step on my side porch. I couldn’t get up, and my medical alert device was no help. I had to wait, sitting on the cold pavement, until some passerby came along to yell at for help. After what seemed an age, with a very cold butt, two fellows came by who immediately got me on my feet. They gathered my groceries, got me into the house and generally made sure I was fit to continue.
I was bleeding when I fell — I had dug a tissue from my purse and tucked it inside the frame of my glasses — as I had a gash beside my left eyebrow. As soon as I could, I drove myself to my doctor’s office. I arrived mid-afternoon, but it was rush hour by the time she finished closing the gash with five stitches. The fall knocked out a lens from my new glasses, which correct double vision. My old ones allow me to read, but don’t correct the double vision worth a damn. She didn’t want me to drive home and persuaded me to lock my car and call a ride service to avoid driving in rush-hour traffic.
By the time I got home, it was too late to call the eye doc to order a new lens or to call the medical alert company. Meanwhile, I had no phone service since the primitive cell phone I carry for emergencies was dead. I had a very uneasy night. Meanwhile, as I write this, I still don’t have a new lens. When I called my medical alert company, I told them to send me a new device. When none arrived after a week, I fired them and now have a brand new provider — Good Sam in Moscow.
Turns out my fall wasn’t finished plaguing me. On my way to bed one evening I suddenly had a bad pain in my lower rib cage. I toughed it out over night but the next day I called a friend to take me to the emergency room. I have a cracked rib. They don’t tape them anymore, but I left Sid’s Pharmacy with a pain killer prescription. Fortunately, I have felt progressively better each day since and am down to one pill at bedtime which I use to help me sleep.
I still can’t drive because of double vision but one piece of good news — the lenses are so new they will be covered by warranty. I’m not sure about driving with new lenses until I heal will be wise. My car doesn’t have power steering (that is another sad story), so I don’t know if driving now will aggravate my rib.
After all this, I did learn some lessons from this that might be useful to others. One — as much as possible — deal locally. With my new medical alert system, the gal came out and installed it for me and is readily available to answer questions. I hope this will help some senior avoid the problems I just had. I also learned there are many kind helpful people in Pullman. They all have my gratitude.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. lj1105harding@gmail.com.ljharding.com.