Our alley boasts a generous collection of towering evergreen trees, and the sun-warmed pine needles blanketing the ground last week gave off a magical scent I always associate with high mountain hikes. The contrast of the bright blue sky with the fresh green leaves of the awakening deciduous trees was so beautiful that I was filled with feelings of excitement and almost nervousness. Honestly, that was my first clue that something significant has happened in my heart.
I am not certain — but pretty sure — that I have fallen in love with spring. Don’t get me wrong. I have always appreciated spring and been happy to see her each year. I have looked forward to spring’s arrival for months. But it was not until this year that I fell in love. Several unique experiences led me to this conclusion.
A huge maple tree looms protectively over our backyard. Each year, I love to watch the leaves change from green to gold and red. However, in my nearly four decades on Earth, I have never noticed the buds that form before the leaves emerge. I patrol our yard most days, watching the many spring plants coming up, and eagerly watching for the day the flower buds open. But this year, I looked up to the maple tree and noticed its branches dotted with large and hopeful buds. I would like to never miss this transition stage again, because seeing those “pre-leaf” buds filled my heart with joy.
Somehow, until this year, I had thought the apple blossoms on our tree were solid white. In seven years residing with this generous tree, I have missed the vibrant pink color of the buds just before they open. I pulled my kids’ plastic table under the tree so I could climb up and get a close-up photo of the beautiful beginnings of the apple buds and first blossoms. Those deliciously delicate flowers are not completely white, but streaked with the striking pink they were encased in.
The most telling clue of all: my plan for this week had been to write about the dandelions. I walked the neighborhood streets, trying to work through the metaphor of imperfections and how we fight to hide them. I considered how frustrated we can get at the dandelion seeds flying from others’ yards when we may have worked so hard to remove them from our own. There are so many inspirational allusions to be made, but each and every time my heart argued the cheerfully blooming dandelions are just so … darn … beautiful. I love you, spring — weeds and all.
Why this particular spring? She is not much different than other springs, but none have captured my heart like this year. I am guessing it is partly because I could not focus on the beauty of the season last year. I was distracted by fear and uncertainty. My anxiety about the unknowns in the future clouded my vision of the miraculous growth happening around me. My husband and I took more walks last spring than we had ever taken before, but they were generally a time for processing our inner turmoil about the pandemic. Much less time was spent in appreciation of nature. In response to last year’s disappointing reaction, I think spring is trying extra hard to impress me this year. And it is working.
I know I will need to process my newfound feelings with my husband, but I think it will be OK. Honestly, I’m pretty sure he’s been quietly in love with spring for even longer than I have. It is definitely the time of year he most frequently disappears to Moscow Mountain, returning with incredible photos capturing his time spent alone with spring.
He may not have verbalized his feelings, but the clues have been there all along. I am confident we can enjoy our love of spring together, and then look forward to it each year as we sweat through the summer, tromp through the fall, and shiver through the winter.
If you have not yet given it a try, I highly recommend opening your heart this year to falling in love with spring — there is much joy in the giving and receiving.
Palmer is a doctoral student at the University of Idaho, spending her spring on the Palouse loving her husband and four hilarious children. Palmer has lived in Moscow since 2012.