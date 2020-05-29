As the country and our county begin to open up, I’m not very hopeful it will stay that way. My reasons for saying that are my observations of human behavior when I shopped at Dissmore’s last Friday when I found myself to be one of only about four or five wearing a mask. Most of those had grey hair. I am furious when I see, on TV, protesters gathering, bunched close on courthouse steps with few, if any, wearing masks. Opening up means everyone, not fewer people, should wear masks in public places.
When folks claim that being forced to wear masks along with all the other rules is a violation of their freedom, this means they claim the right to possibly kill another person because their callous disregard for the health and safety endangers others.
What about the rights of everyone to life?
I’m even more appalled when some of those protesters are carrying guns — a clear threat to those officials who are the decision makers.
The protesters’ actions are also a clear threat to the health and wellbeing of others who are obeying the rules. I’m also appalled when people behave violently when refused service or entry for not wearing masks.
These are clearly times when we need to examine our values. We need to insist that no one who has lost income because of the virus goes hungry or loses their homes or faces eviction for nonpayment. I realize landlords need to eat, too, and have payments to make on mortgages, but we need to declare a moratorium on evictions and loss of credit rating that are the result of the lagging economy. People are suffering enough without having to deal with that on top of being confined and obeying the rules, and, in some cases, handling the loss of a loved one to the virus.
My dad used to say everyone needs to obey laws and to become familiar with them. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. In this day and age when education and media coverage is more widespread than it was when he said that, there is no excuse.
Granted our fearless leader’s mixed messages complicate that scenario, but the truth is available and should be sought out regardless of his carelessly spewed ideas.
With adequate contact opportunities, we should have the information needed to make necessary adjustments in our policies. Our local record so far has been pretty good. I’d like us to keep it that way. I think we need to call out those who don’t behave appropriately.
Opening up should mean even more, not less, careful attention to social distancing, mask wearing, and all other recommended safeguards to keep our incidents of exposure and new cases at an absolute minimum.
If we all obey those precautions, we should be eligible for even more opening up. That would help not only ourselves but our local merchants who are suffering greatly. They were already suffering when such a large percent of the students left town and took their trade with them.
If we want to maintain a vibrant local economy through this mess, we need to buy local to the extent that items we need are available. Amazon and other major retailers will take care of themselves. Shopping local is something we should continue to do after things return to normal.
I’d like to express my praise and gratitude to all those essential workers who have braved this mess to provide the services we all need. They are true heroes. And also, let’s all remember our friends and neighbors and check on their well-being and make sure their basic needs are met.
As Pullman, Whitman County and Latah County gradually open up, let’s all work together to make the process work. I’d like our area to set an example of responsibility and good sense. If we can act responsibly, we will keep our residents and economy alive and functioning.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Email her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.