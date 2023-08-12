American history is complicated, and now Idaho history teachers have access to a new supplemental curriculum called “The Story of America” to help explain it.

Gov. Brad Little and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said the optional material is both fair and factual, that it does not shy away from the realities of history.

An initial review shows the material does cover subjects such as the Jim Crow laws of the South, women’s rights and immigration/rejection of various groups, such as the Chinese in the 1880s. The interactive book/website/video project is funded through three years of federal money, no state money is being used in either the development or distribution of the materials.

