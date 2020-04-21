During a worldwide pandemic and its ensuing essential lockdown, it would have been easy for members of our community to bemoan our circumstances and take on a victimized persona. Sure, we see a few examples of that around these parts. But we have far more examples of people and organizations courageously doing hard things, often to their own financial or political detriment, for the protection of others.
Turns out the Palouse region doesn’t just grow wheat and lentils. We’re also good at growing leaders.
Leaders are adaptable, like the grocers and store owners who had to transform their businesses overnight from free-roaming marketplaces to social distance-abiding operations. They came up with ways to protect their employees despite likely never having used the term PPE before. (Besides healthcare workers, who had?)
Leaders use their skills and resources to bless others, like the restauranteurs who have donated hot meals to members of the community in addition to catering free lunches and dinners for hospital staff, first responders, and other essential workers who are on the potentially COVID-infected front lines.
Leaders are selfless, like the vast majority of churches and religious organizations in the region that have discontinued all in-person meetings. They found other ways to connect with members of their congregations – through online worship services, through individual members touching base with one another virtually, through creative forms of contactless acts of charity. As members of tightknit communities they miss one another, but they care enough about each other and the greater community around them to be united in heart while physically apart.
Leaders are pragmatic, like the hairstylists, barbers, and others in that hard-hit industry. Many work as independent entities even when affiliated with a salon, so that means there’s no paid time off to draw on. When they don’t work, they don’t get paid. But they recognize there is no way to do what they do while also following social distancing requirements. So they accept that their trial is to sit back and wait, knowing that we’ll all be desperately in need of their services when this is all over but in the meantime knowing this is the only way to keep themselves, their families, and their clients as safe as possible.
Leaders encourage, like the teachers who can see just how much all us inept parents are messing up at this daunting task of teaching our children. We probably deserve a lecture telling us just how bad of a job we’re doing, but instead educators are encouraging us, guiding us, supporting us, cheerleading us – you know, like teachers (and leaders) do.
Leaders sacrifice, like the local universities that begged and pleaded the students to stay away despite the financial devastation that would create.
And leaders sacrifice, like those students who listened. This group perhaps made the most immeasurable sacrifice – how do you quantify the loss of your entire social circle scattering across the state, nation, and even world without notice? Of your career-building experiences like internships and study abroad and general networking disappearing overnight? And how do you measure the pain and suffering of moving back in with Mom and Pops after years of independent living? Not only are you back in their home, but you may be relegated to the couch because your little brother took over your room. They respect no boundaries, you have no privacy, and no one can go anywhere for who knows how much longer.
Leaders make the hard calls no matter how much they hate it, no matter how much the people they lead hate it, no matter how much their detractors hate it. True leaders don’t lead people to do what they want to do – they lead people to do what needs to be done.
Thank goodness we have so many of that kind of leaders in our midst. We’re going to need them in the tough times ahead, and we’re going to need plenty more to emerge as we try to create our new normal.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.