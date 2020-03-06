Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.