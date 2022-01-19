Like everyone else, I woke up about two weeks ago to nearly a foot of overnight snowfall — beautiful, heavy and excessive. My husband had an early shift at the hospital, and since I was working from home with a flexible schedule I bundled up and braved the below-freezing temperatures to clear the driveway while he got ready.
Many of our neighbors had already been hard at work clearing their own driveways and walkways. Presently, several of them were gathered in the street conversing. As I started my snow blower, I realized they weren’t just exchanging pleasantries — they were strategizing, figuring out how to get a neighbor’s car unstuck from a deep drift in front of her home.
I wanted to help but I also needed to get my husband to work on time, so I devised a plan. Instead of abandoning my driveway to join everyone else in the street, I would clear the way for my own car and offer it to my neighbor then send my husband to work in our second vehicle. Pleased with my ability to serve both needs, I kept trucking along with my snow blower while the rest of the neighborhood furiously fought to free the buried car.
When I was halfway finished, my heart sank as I watched the neighbors successfully dislodge the car and push it to its intended destination — not the intersecting road about 1,000 feet away, but the driveway 50 feet away. My neighbor hadn’t been trying to go somewhere; she was moving her car out of the road before the city plow made its way to our street.
My brilliant plan wasn’t helpful at all. And worst of all, since no one knew what I was up to I looked like the neighborhood jerk. While everyone else had come to my neighbor’s aid, while they shoveled and pushed and grunted and struggled, I obtusely hummed along with my snow blower, seemingly ignoring someone in need.
Not long after, when my husband pulled into the slick, sloppy street and immediately got stuck, I was not at all surprised that no one came to our aid. Deserving of an old-fashioned neighborhood shunning, my husband and I and a handful of our children tackled the problem on our own. We shoveled and pushed and grunted and struggled. The car slid and the tires spun. We were going nowhere.
Nowhere, that is, until the most unlikely hero emerged from her home across the street — the neighbor I had so ineffectually attempted to help, the neighbor who had every reason to believe I hadn’t tried to help her at all. Without a word, she jumped right in, shoulder to shoulder with me as we pushed with all our might. It was the most neighborly thing anyone has ever done for me. I was truly humbled.
With her help we managed to guide the car out of the street and into our driveway. Once it was out of the way, my husband hurriedly hoofed it to the hospital, my neighbor disappeared back into her cozy home, and I spent several more minutes in the freezing snow, a penance for having let my neighbor down.
The experience left me wondering how often people around me, whom I label as selfish, wrong, or antagonistic, are just neighbors trying to help in their own way. Maybe their way is misguided. Maybe it’s a reasonable solution. Maybe they misunderstand the assignment. Maybe I do.
Nearly two years of a global pandemic that became incredibly divisive and unnecessarily political has turned me into someone I don’t want to be. Somewhere along the way I stopped being the kind of person who would leave my own warm home to help a neighbor who didn’t come to my aid when I was stuck in a drift just moments before.
I want to be that person again. I want to get my heart back to a place where I see people, not enemies or allies. Not people who are with me or against me.
My wheels may spin for a while and progress may be slow. But with effort, with shoveling and pushing and grunting and struggling, and with the help from people who are far better than I am, I’ll get out of this big drift. We all will — working together.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.