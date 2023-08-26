Staff members of the Marion County (Kan.) Record were doing what journalists do — checking out a story using public records. When they decided there was no story, they turned the documents over to the local police.
That is when things went strangely wrong.
Local restauranter Kari Newell accused the newspaper of attempting identity theft by accessing public records about her. The newspaper’s offices were raided on Aug. 11 using a search warrant many First Amendment scholars say is illegal.
Co-owner and publisher Eric Meyer said the 4,000-circulation paper never attempted to steal anyone’s identity, and he never expected to be in the center of a fight for press freedom.
What the paper did, he told the Kansas Reflector, was investigate a story provided to the paper by a confidential source who leaked sensitive documents to the reporter; but after checking state records, the staff felt the story was without merit.
The following actions, he said, may have had more to do with tensions between the newspaper, the restauranter and city officials. After all, reporting news isn’t always comfortable.
Under federal law, newsgathering is protected under the First Amendment and the Privacy Protection Act of 1980, which broadly prohibits law enforcement from searching for or seizing materials from journalists. An exception is if the journalist involved is suspected of breaking the law.
The Marion police chief told NPR it was the suspicion of identity theft which justified the search request to a county judge and the raid. But legal scholars argue this was improper since the reporters were newsgathering and there is no affidavit on record to support the search warrant.
Meyer said the newspaper staff used public records, specifically the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles website to investigate if Newell had a drunk driving charge, as alleged by the confidential source. If true, Newell could lose her liquor license.
Kansas, like many states, has an Open Records Act which allows anyone to look up specific information from the state. When given a tip about a prominent person, government websites are usually the first stop for a local reporter to verify the data.
Even though the seized items have now been returned, the original search order has been withdrawn, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating, the situation is still troubling. It will continue to have a chilling effect on newsgathering, both from the perspective of reporters researching information and people talking to reporters. In an age when there is so much argument about news media and the truthfulness of news reports from some quarters, such a dampening of information is dangerous to the public.
It is worrying that the search warrant was overly broad rendering the newspaper unable to publish for 12 days because the police seized all computers, phones and internet servers.
Recently, 35 news associations — led by the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press — sent a letter to the Marion police chief condemning the raid. Some groups have provided legal defense money to the Record. The letter cites no justification for the breadth and intrusiveness of the search.
“Particularly when other investigative steps may have been available — and we are concerned that it may have violated federal law strictly limiting federal, state, and local law enforcement’s ability to conduct newsroom searches,” the letter reads.
The action by the judge and the police may have been illegal if the First Amendment scholars are to be believed. Some legal scholars are arguing this goes beyond the protections of the First Amendment and the Privacy Act, it also includes the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unwarranted search and seizure.
Freedom of the press, like freedom of speech and religion, is sacred in America, but lately there has been an increase in the number of attacks. The Kansas Reflector and States Newsrooms totaled incidents in 11 states, not counting Kansas, in states within the last year.
Shutting down a newspaper because someone does not like the fact a reporter — or anyone — can search state records for information puts democracy in a very dangerous place. Those who claim they are doing it to preserve our country are, in reality, destroying it.
Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. She is of Cherokee descent and is a member of both the Indigenous Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She also writes for Faith and Values News (spokanefavs.com).