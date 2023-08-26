Staff members of the Marion County (Kan.) Record were doing what journalists do — checking out a story using public records. When they decided there was no story, they turned the documents over to the local police.

That is when things went strangely wrong.

Local restauranter Kari Newell accused the newspaper of attempting identity theft by accessing public records about her. The newspaper’s offices were raided on Aug. 11 using a search warrant many First Amendment scholars say is illegal.

