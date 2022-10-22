Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953.

It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.7 million barrels per day, according to PolitiFact, a division of the Poynter Institute.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in 2021 the average crude oil production in the U.S. was 11 million barrels per day. The same year, EIA said the U.S. exported 2.96 million barrels per day, or 35 percent of all U.S. petroleum production. EIA said in 2021 America imported 8.54 million barrels per day from 173 countries, including the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The top five countries exporting petroleum to the U.S. last year were Canada, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Colombia. This year is similar.

