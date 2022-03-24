In many of my columns, I write about community, and the impact we can make within our sphere of influence. What is a community? What does it mean to be a part of one? Personally, I envision a community as a diverse group of people sharing an experience in common. I feel like I am currently part of several communities based on my geographic location, my family and marriage, my employment, my faith, my hobbies and my student status. My children’s activities and interests bring me into more communities, and I am also part of various communities on social media. In my past, places I have lived or worked connected me with communities I still have affiliations with, though I may not be actively a part of them. How many communities besides our geographic location are we each a part of?
In my life, I have found that some of the least homogenous communities of individuals bring about the most learning and growth. Sometimes we assume that others within our circle have the same thoughts or beliefs that we do, and it can be difficult to reconcile when we are wrong. However, this process of reconciliation, of understanding, of working through the dissonance — this is precisely when we grow. Communities may not always look outwardly diverse, but part of engaging with others is learning what we share and what we do not. When communities are outwardly or obviously diverse, we can listen and engage with people whose stories may not mirror our own much at all.
In addition to helping us in understanding differences, communities are valuable as systems of support. I have found that the two things I often struggle most with at this stage of my life are my faith and my health. When I am away from my community of faith, I sometimes forget the value of traditions and practices that bring positive feelings and actions into my life. I even feel alone in my beliefs or doubt their worth. Nothing helps me feel closer to my understanding of faith than service, and my faith community provides many small and large opportunities to serve. Practicing faith in a higher power is both an individual and a group experience. There is beauty and joy in sharing the journey with others.
In many ways, I find similar kinds of support in my struggles with healthy habits as I do with my faith, when I engage with a community. I have friends and family who understand my goals, my struggles, my motivations, and my preferences regarding exercise and healthy eating. Their encouragement, example, and efforts to journey alongside me help me to recommit when I falter. I believe that most of us want to be healthier in our habits or our mindset. Communities of support can be powerful forces for good as we make imperfect efforts toward our goals. There is no need to be alone in our struggles.
When it comes to political divisions, social justice or inclusion, being part of a community gives us unique opportunities to influence others. Because we do have a shared experience or affiliation, our voice carries weight based on our relatedness with other community members. When we think about practical opportunities for creating change, or influencing others for good, we may only consider our family or friends. Or we might primarily think of our social media presence, our workplace, our school or our church. Individually, each of these communities are excellent contexts for our efforts. I would also encourage us to think beyond these more obvious communities, to see where our blind spots might be.
Are there groups we would never speak up in? Maybe we have a workplace or family culture where exclusion and injustice go unchecked. We might be uncomfortable with it, but we do not take action to change it or model better behavior. Sometimes we do this to be safe, and boundaries are extremely important. Only we can know what balance of potential consequences is logical or acceptable in our lives. I believe we will find more peace and fulfillment when we consider communities we belong to, in which we have not yet made efforts towards positive change, engagement or genuine dialogue. Our next step on the path may be the most important step yet.
Palmer, along with her husband Nathan and four children, is happy to have been part of several supportive and overlapping communities on the Palouse since 2012. She is a doctoral student at the University of Idaho, pursuing a PhD in Education. Palmer can be reached at acpalmer@uidaho.edu.