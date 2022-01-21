I’ve experienced in my lifetime many changes in the way service providers do business and I don’t like the changes. The change I hate the most is the assumption that all their customers are computer literate, own computers, and are sufficiently trained and equipped to conduct business via computers. I do own a computer and know how to send and receive messages but I am NOT able to conduct business via computer. By that I mean I am not set up to pay bills via computer. I don’t order merchandise that way. I can receive bills which I am willing and able to pay via a mailed check. Knowing my limitations, I refuse to risk making expensive mistakes.
Yes, I believe in saving paper, but there are times I am not willing to take the risk of going paperless. So — it comes down to this — if businesses want my business, they need to be willing to accommodate my limitations. They have got to realize that not all their customers are young and computer educated. In my day, the only office equipment I learned to use in school was a typewriter — a manual one at that and not until I was in high school were any instructions available. Oh yes, I did crank a mimeograph machine after someone else set it up for me. My only typewriter was an old portable manual one. I can remember in 1953, when my husband-to-be was looking for a typist with an electric machine to turn out a library quality copy to type his thesis.
Like so many my age, we never had computer classes to learn how to use them. Most of us relied on grandchildren who did learn about computers in school, to teach them. My child was grown and married and lived too far away for her two children to be in a position to teach me so here I sit in all my ignorance. I will say my daughter, the few times a year I see her, has been a godsend when she is visiting. What I do know I’m learning from her.
So, I guess having better machines to type on was a change I welcomed with open arms. I am even more welcoming to computers that produce better looking copy than old fashioned typewriters. Now a change I would welcome is a machine I could dictate into and would turn out clean copy. I realize I would have to perfect my dictating skills lest it record every throat clearing and or hesitation. I guess that would be asking too much.
This is the reason I would ask business owners to be more considerate of their older patrons and not expect a higher level of computer savvy of them. Surely some accommodation could be made to the limitation of their older patrons. Surely someone could devise a method of dealing with everyday transactions that don’t expect a higher level of computer skills than most older patrons would possess.
Recently, Spectrum went to computer billing. I am perfectly willing to receive my bills in that manner. I can always print them out if I want or need a paper copy, but I am not set up to do any payments in that manner. I had the devil of a time finding a mail address to which I could mail my check in payment. I’m sorry if this fouls up their processing routines, but if they want my business, tough titty. This is the way things will have to be. They can curse all they want at me if it comes to that, but I’m digging in my heels on this. If I reach my goal of living to be 100, they will have another 10 years of this to deal with. What ever happened to the saying “the customer is always right”?
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtimeLeague of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.