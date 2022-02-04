When I wish on my star, I wish that the powers that be can find a legal way to trump Donald Trump and get him into a nice chilly cell in solitary confinement in one of our more onerous prisons where he will rot the rest of his life. Considering the damage he has done and continues to do to this terrific country of ours, he richly deserves it.
I’m tempted to wish for the same fate for his more dangerous followers, but on further consideration, I’d rather they change their minds and sincerely repent the damage they, collectively, have done to this country and start working to undo their dirty work.
To start with, they should repeal recent state laws that make the act of voting more difficult for select groups of people. Ideally, I’d like all states to adopt laws and procedures similar to Washington state laws and practices. If they passed, everyone who is legally registered to vote is automatically mailed a ballot that they fill out and return within a stated time period, either by mail or by hand, delivering it to designated offices or ballot drop boxes. These ballots cannot be forwarded. If one isn’t going to be at the address on the registration, he or she can apply for an absentee ballot. If they get two accidently, only one will be counted. We find it a very convenient and dependable manner in which to vote. I somehow assume that is not going to happen any time soon.
I wish there was some way to legally punish those states that have enacted laws making voting more difficult, especially those laws that target certain groups or categories of voters. With so many states in the process of drawing new precinct and voting district lines as I write this, we need to make sure there is a reasonable degree of fairness in the process. I and others are finding too many examples of that disreputable critter called a gerrymander. When they are found, we need to speak out and make sure they are removed and no longer exist to do damage to our system. We need a set of laws that prescribe the criteria for drafting redistricting lines that can be applied nationwide and will be fair to all.
I’m sure there are those who will say that what other states do and who they elect is none of my business. What other states do affects me just as what Washington state does affects them. If they don’t like who we choose, tough. It works in both directions. As long as the process of choosing candidates is fair and legal we are stuck with it, just as other states are stuck with our choices.
So, as U.S. citizens, we each have a big responsibility to make sure the process is legal and carried out according to law. That is part of our civic duty. We need to follow the news, make sure that source of that news is reliable, then act accordingly to the demands of the day.
I’ll close what had turned from a complaining diatribe into a civics lesson. Let’s all make sure our children, especially those turning voting age within a few years, are getting the very best training in civics and history. Let’s become aware of our own shortcomings in our understanding of how our government works and is supposed to work so we are fully prepared to do our civic duty when the time comes when our participation is needed. That is the essence of good citizenship and one duty we should all take seriously. We should thank those among us who have volunteered to help by running for office, working at the polls, counting ballots where it is done manually and the myriad of other chores performed by ordinary citizen volunteers. Maybe it’s time to see if there is more we can be doing for our country.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtime League of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.