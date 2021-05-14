Sen. Mitch McConnell’s vow to do everything he can to make sure that none of President Biden’s program passes Congress is about an unpatriotic and damaging a pronouncement that I’ve ever heard. We have too many problems that require immediate attention such as the economy, the COVID epidemic and our deteriorating infrastructure, to name a few.
I had the same reaction to his similar vow about Obama’s terms in office. Biden was duly elected by a huge majority of the American voters and deserves to have his proposals receive full consideration in Congress and should not be at the mercy of this self-appointed arbiter of congressional actions. After all, that fly in the ointment was elected only by the voters of Kentucky — a very limited portion of the American electorate. Even though he is the minority leader of the Senate, his true constituency is only Kentucky.
There is something wrong with our system of governing that puts the rest of the nation at his mercy. His position gives him the power to decide which bills are considered for passage and which are not. There needs to be a better way to bypass this huge roadblock in the legislative process. Fortunately, he hasn’t been entirely successful in these efforts and there are ways to do an end run around his shenanigans, but this takes time an effort that would be better spent on reviewing, debating, and perfecting the proposals brought before Congress.
With so many problems facing America demanding immediate attention, our folks in Congress shouldn’t be burdened with needless petty partisan squabbles. With the Republican party in such a state of total disarray these days, I hold out little hope of any positive progress from that source. They created much of the present mess and are doing precious little to remedy their mistakes.
Precious few Republicans have the guts to take the Trump actions to task. What disturbs me most is the utter helplessness of those few Republicans who could do more to reverse the damage that was done during Trump’s administration. Too many are willing to blindly follow the will of Trump instead of following their consciences and opposing him. I can count on my two hands the number of those with sufficient gumption and will to change and have a few fingers left over. This is a sad state for a party that once was worthy of respect even from those with opposing views.
Another sad truth is that a third party would do little to remedy the lack of good leadership. That would only dilute the power of those dissenters more and assure a Democratic victory. However, that move would force folks to choose sides and examine their choices. Now there are too many sheep and too few really effective shepherds.
The strength of our democracy depends on having two strong parties reasonably evenly balanced. The current Republican party has been hijacked by a bunch of loonies who have destroyed that balance. The few remaining responsible members are faced with the choice of letting things carry on as they are, joining with the Democrats or a third party, or joining together with like minded Republicans and taking back their party from its lunatic fringe. Only time will tell who wins out.
Meanwhile, the rest of us feel like we are sitting on tacks, waiting for action of some sort. It is that painful for us who watch this situation with increasing anxiety. Until they get their act together, it is up to the rest of us to do all we can to get the best possible legislation passed to fix serious national problems. That means we must unite with like-minded folks and insist that Congress and our state legislatures take effective action to repair our tattered country and restore it to its former greatness. The rest of the world is counting on us to regain our former leadership role and respect and so are we.
Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.