During a few nights of delayed sleep, I got to wondering if credit cards could be one source of the spread of the current coronavirus. For instance, with the possibility of the virus living on some metals for as long as 17 days, how long would they live on the inside of one of those machines at check-out counters.
For instance, how many times an hour would a card be swiped at an average grocery store checkout? I suspect that would be plenty of times to accumulate a nice buildup of miscellaneous viruses and bacteria. How long would the viruses live in the leather or plastic inside our wallets? What would be the risks to those clerks who handle cards? What other added risks would that add to the equation?
Then I got to wondering about money — both paper and coins. I remember, as a child, being taught to wash my hands after handling money. Should that admonishment apply now? Is there any way that can be sanitized without destroying the paper? What are the added risks to clerks and bank tellers? How about those who empty coin-operated machines and prepare the coins for deposit? Are there other kinds of objects being circulated from hand to hand regularly that should receive special attention? Those who use vending machines for snacks etc. need to be mindful about what they touch and use wipes for hands since the person who fills the machines might not be a hand washer and the next person to use it after you might have been exposed to your bugs.
How many old fashioned phone booths and pay phones still exist? Telephone units shared by more than one worker should have wipes at hand. What about receivers and buttons and key pad entries to apartment buildings? Do it yourself elevators — not just the buttons, but the door when held for a latecomer? We all need to be more mindful about such situations. Wipes at the entries to stores that use shopping carts are a godsend.
I realize anything I write today might be outdated by the time it reaches the printed page, but I sure hope everyone takes this situation seriously and follows instructions. Today there has been some discussion on quarantining certain hot spots in New York or New Jersey and maybe others. I believe if everyone there followed existing instructions that should not be necessary.
Thinking into the future, Pullman merchants are going to suffer financially. There is a lot we can do to help them. Maybe we need to wait until this emergency passes, but those of us who have a reasonably secure income can help by patronizing those stores and service providers such as repairmen as soon as it is practical to do so in order to help putting these good people back to work. Some of us can help by hiring temporary workers to do yard work, weeding, and general cleanup or housecleaning.
Some existing agency could take on the task of matching up workers with those needing help acting as an employment agency for casual labor. While the model might not apply, this could be something like the service the old Station Tavern used to provide. When we had some remodeling done, the contractor several times ask me to call them and tell them we needed someone to help with tasks such as pushing wheelbarrows of concrete or back filling dirt around foundations. They usually had someone hanging about there immediately available. I don’t know if any other business has taken over that role.
Another way we can help is by not hoarding. When I shopped for essentials, I was appalled by the bare shelves. I was told that their suppliers were short because of demands by the military. Most of my purchases were produce and deli items that seemed in adequate supply. Let’s all cooperate by not hoarding items in short supply. We are all in this together.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. lj1105harding@gmail.com.ljharding.com.