Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Moderating temperatures will change morning snow showers to rain showers by late day. Thunder possible. High 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.