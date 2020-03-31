With the current pandemic, voting by mail seems like it would be a favorable method. However, Idaho does not have a true vote-by-mail option. The League of Women Voters of Idaho has a position which supports a vote-by-mail election system in Idaho that is secure, accurate, recountable and accessible, with focus on measures that address concerns of accessibility and security of voting by mail.
Daily, there are changes to the way we deal with the COVID-19 spread. We don’t know what the situation will be a few days from now, several weeks or two months down the road. If I had a genie ready to grant my wish, it would be mail-in voting for every state. But I don’t — so what’s the next step.
Idaho has greater flexibility than some states and is responding to the COVID-19 crises and voting using measures consistent with a social distancing policy. We can take advantage of that. Idaho does have a mail-in vote system through the absentee ballot.
Idaho’s primary election is scheduled for May 19. In Idaho we have 51 contested congressional and legislative races. That’s 51 seats that have more than one person from the same party running for the same seat. I have no idea how many contested county government positions there are throughout the state, but I’m sure there are many. There is a reason to vote in the primary election.
The Idaho secretary of state is encouraging voters to request an absentee ballot for the May 19 election. Idahovotes.gov says: “Given Idaho’s declared state of emergency connected to COVID-19, the Idaho Secretary of State encourages all Idaho registered voters to protect themselves and their neighbors — while exercising their right to vote from the safety of their own homes — by requesting an absentee ballot for the May 19, 2020 Primary Election.”
Absentee voting has become more popular, but many voters have never used the system. Recently, the Idaho secretary of state made the task easier. If you are a registered voter and you have a valid Idaho state-issued ID and the last 4 digits of your Social Security number, you can use the online form at https://idahovotes.gov/ to request your absentee ballot. If you don’t have an Idaho state issued ID, you can download a form, complete and return it to your county clerk’s office.
If you are not a registered voter, Idaho has online registration at https://idahovotes.gov/. If you choose online registration you must have an Idaho driver’s license or identification card to complete the process. If you don’t have an Idaho state issued ID you can register on a paper registration form, using the last four digits of your Social Security number. And that paper form must be returned to your clerk’s office. Preregistration must be done by April 24 for the May 19 primary. If you are not registered by that date, then you must do same-day registration. (Register at the polling place when you vote.)
You can also call your county clerk’s office to talk directly to them for any information concerning the election. Your clerks are there to help you through the process.
The Idaho secretary of state recommends returning the absentee request form as soon as possible. The deadline to return the completed form to your county clerk is May 8.
Vote by mail looks better all the time. We could go on and discuss the future, but what is important right now is for you to exercise your right to vote and maintain your health.
The League of Women Voters believes voting is a fundamental right that must be guaranteed.
Susan Ripley lives in Moscow and is the president of the League of Women Votersof Idaho.