As your Whitman County auditor and director of elections, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight some “voter items” as we approach the General Election, which is Nov. 8.
Please vote early, preferably within a day or two of receiving your ballot. The sooner you return your ballot, the sooner my staff can begin processing.
If you choose to return your completed ballot by mail, please remember that your envelope must be postmarked by election day in order for it to be counted for this upcoming election. If you are concerned about it not getting postmarked in time, then ask your local postmaster to “hand date stamp” your envelope at the time you drop it off at the post office.
Please use a black or blue ink pen to fill in the ovals on your ballot that represent your vote. Please color in the entire oval and do not write anything elsewhere on the ballot. Any random marks (that are not your colored in ovals) on the ballot make it very difficult for my staff to run the ballot through the tabulator successfully.
I know that our current political climate can be contentious, but please refrain from writing obscene comments on the ballot. My staff should not have to deal with such vitriol. They are the only people who will see this hatred — not those to whom the obscenities were really directed toward.
Please remember to sign your ballot envelope legibly. My staff are trained to verify your signature against your history of signatures that we have on file, but it is incredibly difficult to do so if you simply scribble your name.
You are not required to vote on every issue on the ballot. Only the completed ovals on your ballot will be counted.
The ballot drop box in Pullman that was located near the entrance to Dissmores IGA has been moved due to the store’s closure and remodel. It is now located across the store’s parking lot, just under the former Dissmores sign. I would like to thank Rosauers (the new store owner) for graciously relocating this box, under my direct supervision, at no cost to the county.
During the election cycle, my staff will be emptying the ballot drop boxes throughout the county. They will be wearing their ID badges and will follow all required security protocol. All of the ballot drop boxes will be promptly locked at 8 p.m. on Election Day by my staff as well. Please be courteous to them and let them do their job. Remember that per RCW 29A.84.520 no electioneering is allowed within 25 feet of any ballot drop box.
It is always my desire to run a safe, secure and transparent election and I am asking you to help make this upcoming 2022 General Election process run smoothly. If you have questions please ask rather than make assumptions.
It continues to be a pleasure serving as your county auditor.
Jamison is the Whitman County auditor and director of elections.