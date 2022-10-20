As your Whitman County auditor and director of elections, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight some “voter items” as we approach the General Election, which is Nov. 8.

Please vote early, preferably within a day or two of receiving your ballot. The sooner you return your ballot, the sooner my staff can begin processing.

If you choose to return your completed ballot by mail, please remember that your envelope must be postmarked by election day in order for it to be counted for this upcoming election. If you are concerned about it not getting postmarked in time, then ask your local postmaster to “hand date stamp” your envelope at the time you drop it off at the post office.

