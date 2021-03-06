I watched the news reports in horror as Texans froze inside their homes, had no lights or electricity, and no running water because of frozen pipes. And it seemed clear from the news reports that some Texas officials and government didn’t care all that much about the magnitude of human suffering, or the deaths and destruction that resulted.
I watched in horror as a friend updated her perilous situation on social media. Both she and her husband had COVID-19, in a freezing house, with no water or power. Fortunately, friends helped with water, a generator and medicine. They’re both OK and out of the woods, but what a frightening ordeal. How vulnerable we are to the whims and missteps of a select few in control of our lives.
Right on the heels of the humanitarian crisis in Texas, today I saw the announcement that Gov. Greg Abbott is reopening Texas. He Tweeted “I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING” — like he was selling appliances for an end of the year clearance sale. And as if an afterthought, a proverbial cherry on top of his sundae, added, “I also ended the statewide mask mandate.” I kept waiting for the “wink wink” emoji. Or a “Haha!” Before realizing he was 100 percent, all caps serious. It wasn’t ALL ITEMS MUST GO, but ALL PEOPLE MUST GO, apparently. Which is likely the memo Sen. Ted Cruz received, except he read it as “all people must go to Cancún for piña coladas.”
I’m probably just overreacting. What is there to raise alarm about, anyway? Currently, 3,000 Americans are dying from COVID-19 every day. But, by all means open states up and eliminate mask mandates. And just for fun, why not liberate all the tigers from the zoos. Let loose the grizzly bears. Release the Kraken. Shouldn’t we all make a run to Cancún for piña coladas? And while we’re there, let’s drink the water. I double dare you. We’re already waist-deep in crocodiles, what difference would it make?
Isn’t the cavalier attitude about masks and social distancing part of the reason why more than 500,000 people have died? Last week, I worked myself up into a lather because our apartment manager informed us that workers would be installing a nonessential, nonemergency item in our bathroom. The next day. This immediately raised alarm. I imagined streams of unmasked workers stomping through our living space, spreading dangerous pathogens in their wake. There was zero mention about taking precautions or any acknowledgment of our concerns. A friend of mine contracted COVID-19 from workers coming into her rental. She sat up nights breathing from an oxygen tank. Fortunately, we were able to fend them off. And I probably shouldn’t have kicked up such a fuss. But I kept imagining a herd of rhinos crashing through the walls of our apartment. I kept imagining a wild Jumanji-type situation.
I’m due for my second helping of the Moderna vaccine on the 18th. I receive health care through the Indian Health Service and was able to get vaccinated at the Nimiipuu tribal casino. My sister was vaccinated at the Seattle Indian Health Board, even though she has excellent insurance and health care coverage through her job. The mortality rates among indigenous people is twice the rate of white people. The Guardian reported, “Nationwide one in every 475 Native Americans has died from COVID since the start of the pandemic, compared with one in every 825 white Americans and one in every 645 Black Americans.”
I keep thinking if only science deniers like Gov. Abbott were half as incensed about the number of Americans dying from COVID-19 as they are about the discontinuation of a handful of racist Dr. Suess books, we’d be in much better shape. If only there was half as much outrage pointed at the fatalities in Texas because of its power outages than there is about Mr. Potato Head, we might have a chance.
Tiffany Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.