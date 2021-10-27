Not to brag, but for a little more than two years my family has lived in the best house on the Palouse.
No, we don’t live in the literal castle on Rose Court in Moscow — that is a wee bit out of our price range. But what our two-story abode lacks in gargoyles and spiral staircases, it makes up for in a dirt hill that’s perfect for winter sledding, an inground pool that’s perfect for summer swimming, and a wet bar that’s perfect for evening root beer floating.
We live in a great neighborhood, and while we’re a bit nervous about the few hundred new households that are about to converge on our side of town, we’re confident we’ll find new friends among them to enrich our lives like so many of our current neighbors do every day.
Our beloved house was built in 1973, and just like many other things that originated in the time between Richard Nixon’s reelection and his resignation it is really starting to show its age. In particular, the recent shift in weather has brought about a new wave of nail pops throughout the house.
The nail pop was a new concept to me — about the only thing I’ve ever built was a mini canoe out of a cucumber, and that engineering travesty capsized surprisingly fast for something made out of buoyant fruit and toothpicks.
My husband, however, has some primitive construction experience, and he explained that nail pops are all but inevitable any time a builder uses nails to hang drywall. Over time the house loses moisture and the lumber shrinks, and as a result the nail head protrudes or “pops” through the paint. For that very reason, nails aren’t the standard for hanging drywall, but instead there are screws made specifically to better withstand the test of time.
Naturally this made me furious. How dare the individuals who built my beloved home be so careless. How cheap and how lazy to use nails instead of screws. How incredibly wrong and incompetent they were. I was moments from launching into a full-on tirade when my husband casually mentioned, “It’s too bad they didn’t know any of this back when our house was built. Back then they did the best they could with what they knew; now that we know better, we do better.”
Ooof. Perspective. And a much needed call to action.
Election day is fast approaching. Not one of us who has lived through the COVID-19 pandemic can say we don’t recognize the role of local government — in many instances, local representatives have more impact on our daily lives than the individuals elected to office in Boise, Olympia, or Washington D.C.
I live in Moscow, and I am of the opinion that our current mayor and city council have done a bang-up job over the last several years. Thanks to the convenience of the internet, I’ve virtually attended many of their meetings and I’ve read through their agendas and minutes. They’ve been thoughtful and thorough, measured and fair. I’ve been equally satisfied with the difficult and thankless work of the Moscow School District Board of Trustees.
I also believe both entities have done a good job with far too few of us paying any attention and certainly not enough of us participating.
We owe it to ourselves and our communities to give local government the time and attention it deserves. Before the election we should inform ourselves about the candidates — vote411.org from by the League of Women Voters is an excellent place to start, as is watching live or recorded candidate forums.
After the election, we have to remain engaged. Attend meetings, send letters, speak up during public comment sessions.
Our job doesn’t start and end by hiring and firing individuals on election day — how unfair of us to expect the individuals with a day job, a family, a social life, and other responsibilities to do all the work and then take our disdain and criticism to boot when we won’t even read a memo every now and then summarizing what the heck is going on.
Here at the end of 2021, there is no denying we know better. So let’s do better and be better. Our communities will be all the better for it.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.