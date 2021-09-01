Recently I took one of my children to the local pediatric dentist to have a cavity filled.
My 10-year-old was incredibly anxious (he is his mother’s child, after all). My husband and I tried to adequately prepare him by describing the various sounds and sensations he would experience. We warned him that there would be moments he’d have lots of things in his mouth which might feel claustrophobic. We talked at length about the numbing shots so there were no surprises.
We started out with a good omen — he got to select a movie to play on a monitor on the ceiling and surprisingly his favorite movie was one of the options. Also to my surprise and delight they had nitrous oxide on tap that they could offer to help him remain relaxed throughout the procedure.
That, it turns out, was our downfall. It didn’t matter how well we explained what the laughing gas was for — this was a change in the plans and a very unwelcomed one. There was crying. There was thrashing. There was panic and fear. The worse it got the more apparent it became that he really needed the laughing gas, but the harder we pushed the more he resisted.
Enter the brilliant pediatric dentist. She calmly entered the room and addressed my son directly. She understood that he was scared but, she assured him he had total control of the situation. Together they worked out a system of hand motions. If he held up one finger that meant stop. Two fingers meant he needed suction for the saliva pooling in his mouth. And wiggling his fingers meant he could feel pain and needed more anesthetic.
His eyes were glistening with fresh tears, but my boy took a few deep breaths, laid back, and held very still while his beloved dentist — a grown-up and a professional who had compassionately given control of the situation back to the 10-year-old patient — got to work.
It wasn’t totally smooth sailing. She honored her commitment to watch for his signals and dutifully responded, but even with the frequent breaks the procedure had to continue. And then there was the matter of my son’s unfortunate movie selection — I forgot to mention that his favorite movie is an old classic about an island full of dinosaurs that escape and start eating people. Between my son’s crying, the movie characters’ screaming, and the hungry dinosaurs’ bone crunching, I can only imagine what the kid waiting in the next room was thinking.
It took nearly two hours, but that cavity got filled without nitrous oxide and without traumatizing a little boy for life. His incredible healthcare provider helped him to both remain in control and to receive the care he needed.
As this pandemic rages on, we’re all scared little kids in the dentist chair for the first time with a lot of distracting noises and unexpected curveballs putting us even further on edge. Mask requirements and community vaccination efforts are what help me both be safe and feel empowered, but I’m slowly realizing that for many of my loved ones those very things make them feel like they aren’t in control. And when someone doesn’t feel in control, resistance is the natural inclination.
As well-intended as it may be, all my urging loved ones to mask and vaccinate must sound like a T-rex snarling in the background during an already stressful situation. I’m vowing to take a new approach. I will continue to share my positive experiences with masking and vaccination. I will be an example of obeying and supporting local requirements and policies. But otherwise, I’m going to do something that’s extraordinarily difficult and put myself on mute — not because I don’t care anymore and not because I don’t desperately want everyone in my life and my community to be safe, but because it’s clear that I’m not the one who can help them get there.
My son needed a filling — that was non-negotiable. We need masking and vaccination — those are the proven methods to protect ourselves and one another. Our local physicians and public health officials are the experts. The rest of us can quietly take a seat and let them do their jobs.
Because seriously, no one needs “Jurassic Park” blaring in the background while they’re getting a filling.
Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.