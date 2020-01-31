Flu season isn’t over yet, folks.
Healthline reported Jan. 24 it’s possible to get sick from two different strains of the virus this year, so get your shot while you still can.
Though this year’s Big Bad is the coronavirus, the cases doctors are seeing most are the A strain of H1N1 and the B strain of Victoria, and they can strike back-to-back.
And, right on cue, Netflix released a docu-series Jan. 8 called Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak, which, as it title suggests, discusses the inevitability of another flu pandemic sweeping the globe.
If you recall, the last flu pandemic was the Spanish influenza — also called H1N1 and the swine flu — which killed between 50 and 100 million people from 1918 to 1920. The Twilight series’ sparkly vampire Edward Cullen was on his deathbed during this very same pandemic when he was saved by his vampire-doctor-foster dad. As an avid Twilight fan when I was 13 (Team Jacob all the way), this story was actually quite startling to me. People really died of the flu? What?
The answer is yes. In fact, 61,200 people died from the flu during the 2018-19 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Many of these people were the elderly, pregnant women and small children, since people with weaker immune systems are more likely to succumb to flu complications. This season, 54 children have already died.
And H1N1 came back with a vengeance in 2009, causing another pandemic in the United States, with the CDC estimating 60.8 million people contracted the flu and approximately 12,469 died from it. Other sources say that worldwide, more than 200,000 people likely died from it, but death tolls related to the disease are hard to verify.
With all that in mind, why do people resist getting the flu shot?
As someone who usually doesn’t get sick from the flu (and I actually didn’t get my first flu shot until 2018, so ... that’s awkward), that is typically why a lot of people don’t bother to make time or devote money toward getting it.
Another common complaint is that the shot isn’t 100 percent effective at preventing the flu. This is because the flu virus mutates so rapidly as it jumps from animal to animal and person to person. So, by the time we get the vaccine, it can sometimes be for the wrong strain. Scientists spend a lot of time and effort trying to figure out what strain is going to be prominent each season, but they can’t predict the future.
So why get the shot? Because anything that helps build your immune system will ultimately help save your life and the lives of others around you. Maybe you don’t end up getting flu symptoms yourself, but if you don’t get the shot, you can carry around the flu virus and give it to people who have weaker immune systems than you, potentially killing them. Don’t do that. It’s rude. And maybe the shot isn’t 100 percent effective today, but work by scientists all over the world is getting us closer and closer to a universal flu shot.
If you want to help speed things along, get your flu shot and hit the polls. Showing politicians that we care more about affordable medicine for everyone than lining Big Pharma’s pockets may be the cure we need.
Alysen Boston is a Baltimore native that has called the Palouse home since 2014. She is a freelance reporter for Spokane Faith and Values and co-hosts the podcast All Over the Map with Ally and Ian. She recently launched an online magazine, Serum, where she and her friends produce podcasts,articles and columns.