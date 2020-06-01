I remember the exact moment it clicked for me. It was late — way past our bedtime, in fact — but the babysitter wasn’t expecting us for another 20 minutes and we intended to take advantage of every last second of date night. Naturally that meant a quick trip to the grocery store to grab paper towels and milk — what can I say, we know how to have a good time.
I had my pick of parking spaces in the nearly empty lot, which is what made him furrow his brow and shoot me a bewildered glance.
“Why didn’t you park over there?” my husband asked, motioning to several spots I had passed.
“Because it’s brighter here.”
“But those are closer,” he said, still confused.
And that’s when I realized, surprisingly for the first time, that the same dark parking lot on the same dark night was not at all the same for him as it was for me.
For him the mission was simple: Park, walk, purchase, return to car, leave. He could do it while distracted; he could do it on autopilot.
For me the process was complex. Park — but not just anywhere. It has to be well lit and there can’t be suspicious vehicles nearby. Walk — with my head up, alert, my sharpest key jutting out between my index and middle finger in case I need to brandish a weapon in self-defense. Purchase — taking care with each aisle I enter that there aren’t signs of an eminent ambush.
Return to car — keys back in position, scanning the lot for changes to the terrain. Leave — but not before making sure no one is hiding under the vehicle or in the back seat, also taking great care not to dilly-dally to avoid sitting duck status.
Maybe not every woman lives or thinks this way, but I’m certainly not the only woman who does.
It doesn’t matter that I’ve never been attacked in a parking lot before. And it’s not inevitable that I will be someday. But it is entirely possible that I could be attacked in a parking lot any day, and so every day I have to be vigilant.
It’s exhausting. I cannot imagine how much more wearying it must be to be black in America.
At least I feel safer when I’m at the grocery store with friends, even when they all look like me. And when I’m pulled over by police, my biggest fear is that perhaps I forgot to put my updated proof of insurance in the glove compartment.
As a woman, jogging can be a dangerous activity, but I don’t have the same fears when walking in a peaceful neighborhood in broad daylight. I can call someone out for not following the rules in a public park without fear of being reported as a threat based solely on my physical description. I have never been afraid of being shot in my own home while enjoying a bowl of ice cream.
And if ever I’ve been accused of or even committed a misdemeanor offense (I plead the Fifth) I would never worry that it would result in a death sentence with my public capital punishment taking place immediately with a sworn peacekeeper acting as judge, jury and executioner.
Police are not the enemy. Especially in this area, we are blessed with incredible, community-minded officers who sincerely want to serve and protect.
Likewise most of my fellow late night grocery store patrons are good people who mean me no harm. But that doesn’t stop me from being cautious. I have to be cautious. I’d be foolish not to be cautious.
Because while most pose no danger, I can never know who will. I can’t let my guard down — can never let my guard down — because it would only take one chance encounter with one bad apple to spell the end of me.
My husband doesn’t understand the ubiquitous danger I see in the world — he can’t. It’s not the same parking lot to him. I don’t understand the perils of being black in America — I can’t. We walk in different terrain.
But I am willing to acknowledge those hazards are real and terrifying, that they are systemic and they are wrong, and that we have to do better — because living in fear because of who you are is no way to live.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.