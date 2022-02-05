Just when I think I’m having a bad day — like when I am making the bed and I unearth an old banana peel among the sheets and I suddenly realize that I slept with said banana peel under the covers all night like an orangutan — well, nothing can compete with those crushing moments insomuch as reading a news story about a successful pig-tohuman heart transplant. And here I thought I had it so bad. What’s a little compost in my bed compared to having a pig’s heart?
Recently, surgeons at the University of Maryland School of Medicine successfully transplanted a pig’s heart into David Bennett, a 57-yearold man suffering from heart disease and arrhythmia. The pig had been genetically modified so that its genes would be compatible with human ones. This science brings up a lot of questions regarding animal welfare. While it’s true we raise pigs — and lots of other animals in factory farms — expressly for the purpose of slaughter and consumption, what are the ethical implications for conducting medical research and testing on a pig? In particular, raising pigs in a lab and tinkering with their DNA, before harvesting their organs. That’s a very big question, and I don’t have any quick answers.
The researchers who successfully transplanted the pig’s heart into the patient have been working on animal-to-human organ transplants for the past 30 years, and the research has gone on even longer. In 2016, pig hearts survived, and kept beating away inside the abdominal cavities of baboons for more than two years. It sounds like a horror movie, but it’s true.
This last September, a surgical team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham successfully implanted the kidneys from a genetically altered pig into James Parsons, a 57-year-old carpenter from Huntsville, Ala., who days earlier was rendered braindead after a dirt bike accident. The pig kidneys functioned without sign of rejection for more than three days, before Parsons was removed from life support.
The idea of animal-to-human organ transplants, or xenotransplantation, might sound repugnant, but the demand for organs is critical. Last year, there were 41,000 transplants performed in the U.S. with more than 100,000 people who still remain on the national waiting list.
The fact is humans have been “tinkering with” and harvesting from our animal brethren since forever. We justify our use of animals, from shoe leather to wool to goose down, despite the fact many of these industries are quite brutal. Xenotransplantation just ushers in another iteration of animal extraction. And while using an entire pig heart for transplants is brand new, using parts of pig, bovine and horse heart valves is not. These heart-to-heart transplants have been happening for years — for more than 30 years, actually.
While humans are cruel to animals in myriad ways, aren’t humans also cruel to other humans? Why yes, we are. Understatement. Not that our cruelty to each other justifies our cruelty to animals, but at least for the time being, I haven’t seen any Soylent Green situations on the news lately. And while people reuse body parts from other humans who’ve died, as far as I know there is no evil overlord corporation that farms humans for the purpose of harvesting their organs. A close call might be the use of infant boy’s foreskins to make beauty creams and stem cells, which is very “Brave New World.” And blood donation, which is understandably necessary and good, maybe as necessary and good as harvesting the cerulean blood from horseshoe crabs. As well as kidney donation — thank you to the brave and altruistic souls who undergo that trial. And to those people in third world circumstances who are “forced” to sell a kidney because of extreme poverty and hardship — which is really just another kind of factory farm, isn’t it?
What do clergy think of pig heart transplants — whole hog, not just the valve? That would depend on who is being asked. Dr. R. Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, has concerns about animal-to-human transplants: “We’re talking about something that is truly ominous even if truly promising. The ominous part comes from the fact that when you’re talking about different species, you are talking about different genomes, different genetic structures.”
Despite Dr. Mohler’s concerns, he is in favor of the procedure. Physician and theologian Andrea Vicini, S.J., of Boston College stated: “It seems to me [the medical team was] very careful in addressing the major [ethical] concerns from a medical point of view … informing the patient and not making false promises about … the expected outcome.”
Given the choice, surviving with a transplanted pig’s heart or chronic heart disease and death, which would you choose?
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.