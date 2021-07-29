Like many of you on the Palouse, fires have frequently been on my mind lately. Our family loves to go on a few camping trips during the summer, and our most recent trip was during the full fire ban. While I have grown accustomed to skipping campfires while backpacking, I have never gone on a family camping trip which did not involve many hours talking and laughing around a crackling fire. To help ease our feelings of loss on this trip, I put my limited crafting talents to the test.
I cut out paper flames using shades of red, orange and yellow, covered cardboard tubes with brown paper, and put it all together with a somewhat impressive amount of hot glue. Thanks to two-day shipping, I added two strings of battery-powered tiny flickering fairy lights to complete the effect. When my husband and four children came back from a walk in the woods on our first evening camping, I had the fire going, and we were all delighted.
We spent a lot more hours staring at that fire than I expected, and it got me thinking about the power of fire, both positive and negative. Our little stand-in fire brought our family together and drew several admirers whose own fire rings sat cold and empty at their campsites.
We created a similar memory on the Fourth of July, as our neighbors and family members gathered for a fire-free fireworks show put on by my 8-year-old. About 30 people formed a semi-circle of camp chairs in our driveway. We all cheered as my daughter joyfully threw in the air her homemade paper and aluminum foil fireworks, dollar store holiday necklaces, glow stick bracelets and laminated pictures of fish. Her favorite part was happily distributing these small items to each person throughout her show.
The wildfires devastating the forests near us have had negative impacts on the lands and lives of humans and animals. This is the way of wildfires – they are powerful, destructive, and provoke fear and anxiety. While the eventual new plant growth can play an important role in the cycle of a forest ecosystem, recovery is never immediate.
In my mind, I see a distinct connection between fire and the passion of our convictions. We approach our causes and beliefs using different methods, with lasting effects. Sometimes, as we share how we feel, or act on our convictions, we draw others to us and build community. Other times, when we proclaim our deeply held truths, we damage relationships and prompt fear or anxiety.
When we observe others sharing their political or religious beliefs, do we ever notice a path of destruction and unease spreading out from their rhetoric or passion? We may even feel a lack of clarity like a choking haze traveling as far as their influence reaches. Perhaps we find it easy to identify those whose fires we believe we should fight, extinguish or smother.
On the other hand, can we identify individuals in our lives who share their beliefs and convictions in a way that brings people closer, fascinates and warms those who gather? We may see them standing up for their causes in ways that encourage discussion and sharing of experiences. I would encourage each of us, as we express our beliefs or work to create change, to aim for a campfire approach, rather than a wildfire.
While a campfire is created and extinguished intentionally, wildfires become quickly uncontained. This metaphor feels tricky to me in that there are very few people reading this who would intentionally spread disinformation, stoke fear and anxiety, or try to destroy the beliefs of others. We may much more easily tend to label others’ actions in that way.
As we are careful with the information we share, intentional in our tone, and focus on building relationships, our campfires of conviction can burn brightly. Not only will we create positive memories as we pursue our causes, but we will draw others to the light and warmth we have to offer them. The currently raging wildfires may be prompting a necessary ban on campfires.
However, there is always space in our relationships for warm campfire-like communication, inviting memorable opportunities for growth and laughter as the years go on.
Palmer is a doctoral student at the University of Idaho who has made her home on the Palouse since 2012. She is grateful for the service and sacrifice of all the brave individuals fighting fires in our region. Palmer can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu