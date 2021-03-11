Two seemingly unrelated concerns have been swirling around in my thoughts this week: “birthday season” and “cancel culture.” Today it hit me that they are related in a way I had not considered. In my mind, “birthday season” begins near the end of March and ends somewhere in mid-April. My two boys — turning 14 and 12 this year — have birthdays separated by only three days on the calendar. Until middle school, this meant years of two sets of cupcakes for classrooms, two themed friend birthday parties, special meals on their actual birthdays and at least one more cake to celebrate with the family. For someone like me, who feels strongly about celebrations, these weeks are a whirlwind of emotions.
As with many families, last year was extremely different. It was the beginning of the pandemic, and the boys’ birthday gatherings were the first to be canceled. They were the first in a long series of gatherings and activities that were not celebrated as usual. When I look back at photos of last year’s birthday season, however, I see the complicated Rubik’s Cube cake I made for my oldest son. I see the two cakes I decorated to look like Mars (complete with a Lego Curiosity rover my oldest created for his brother) and Jupiter.
As the year went on, we celebrated Easter, more birthdays, the 4th of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s much differently than we usually would have. With each holiday, there was some mourning for what was not happening, but also quite a bit of joy as we creatively made some new traditions. We had to think about the reasons for why we were changing things up, and replace the ideal for something different, but still joyful. For some holidays, this was easier than others.
How does this relate to “cancel culture”? In the past year, we have experienced and seen so much awareness and activism related to racial justice. Individuals and organizations have taken a stand against the idealistic representation of some historical figures as well as the continued publication or reproduction of various types of entertainment media.
These actions and movements have brought up so many negative feelings, as well as divided communities even further. Personally, I have not felt significant internal turmoil about shows being discontinued, statues being removed, name changes being made, or media being removed from publication. I have been trying to sort through the main reason for why that is, in hopes that as I find clarity, it might help someone else.
Whether it is with the cancellation of large gatherings or of a Dr. Seuss book, one aspect of why I have less discomfort than some is because I assume that those making decisions have a very good reason. This comes down to trust, as well as giving others the benefit of the doubt. When we do not believe there truly is a pandemic, or that its impact is as devastating as authorities are telling us, it becomes very difficult to support skipping a special family tradition. If we do not believe that individuals are truly being impacted negatively by the idealistic portrayal of historical figures or the continued publication of materials with racial messages, our instinct is to reject the decision to remove them. Only with difficulty can we change the sources we trust and believe — especially in areas of deep emotional concern.
I also believe that our struggle against “cancel culture” is made so much more difficult because of the loss we have so recently experienced. Trying to navigate new information about how respected figures or beloved children’s stories might make someone else feel can be hard in any circumstance. In these uncertain times, when we have lived through a series of very personal “cancellations,” it is understandable that our initial reaction to another loss is to oppose it. On one side of the spectrum, we can take steps to believe others’ lived experiences a little bit more. On the other, we can consider the pileup of losses that another seeming “cancellation” is adding to. We will successfully move through this together if we consider each other’s perspectives with a bit more of that magical ingredient: compassion.
Amanda Palmer has been celebrating life on the Palouse since 2012. She is a busy mother of four and a doctoral student at the University of Idaho pursuing research in youth overnight camps.