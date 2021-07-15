Trying to understand why people think or act the way they do has always taken up emotional energy in my life that would be better spent in service or learning. I am continually troubled by human inconsistencies, often spiraling in my thoughts because I cannot comprehend someone else’s beliefs or actions. I am always an advocate for dialogue, but if I spent my time in dialogue with each person whose actions I didn’t understand, I would have precious little time or energy for anything else.
A few days ago, I was stung by a wasp while picking raspberries in our garden. I grabbed an ice pack and sat on the couch, monitoring the pain and swelling, hoping there would be no allergic reaction or concerning symptoms. Several minutes later, I returned to my unfinished raspberry picking, and I met the offending wasp again. It appeared to be somewhat injured – crawling around in a stunned sort of way, dragging one leg behind it. I’m sure when I yelped and swiped at my arm, I smacked the wasp pretty good. However, when I saw the injured insect, I felt sadness rather than satisfaction.
Two days later, I entered my laundry room and saw a spider scurrying around in a pile of clothes. Including its legs, it was no more than the size of a dime, but it was certainly speeding around in a very menacing fashion. I grabbed a paper towel and ended that little spider’s life. Though I did mutter aloud, “Sorry, spider,” when I tossed the paper towel in the garbage, I felt very little remorse.
These two circumstances, involving the wasp and the spider, might seem incongruent. The tiny spider had not harmed me — and statistically, probably could not harm me — while the wasp had caused me significant pain. But I did not harm the wasp, and I killed the spider. My decision to harm revolves around “indoor spiders,” which I see as potentially dangerous invaders. I also have a significant irrational fear of spiders, which no amount of education on the lack of danger from house spiders has ever cured me of.
I would not harm a spider or other creature outside, though, and have always consistently taught this to my children. The outdoors are home for creatures, whereas my home is my territory. I would never be a hunter, but I do not negatively judge those who do hunt for food. I believe animals have feelings and deserve respect and care, but I am a meat eater. All these conflicting beliefs can live fairly comfortably within my mind without causing me dissonance. But for others, the rights of animals prompt very different and heartfelt choices related to animal consumption, stewardship and treatment.
I also live fairly comfortably with other inconsistencies of principle, such as placing a high value on being a law-abiding citizen, while still setting my cruise control a little above the legal limit. Another example is trying to follow reverent habits on Sundays, but making exceptions for vacations or unusual circumstances. Each of these inconsistencies makes sense to me in the moment, but on further examination might be worth reconsidering.
No matter how many of these examples I can come up with in myself, I still have a strong impulse to say how different they are from the inconsistencies of others which so consistently boggle my mind. But there is power in opening our eyes to our similarities of thought. As long as we see people as different, as “other,” as incomprehensible, we create barriers that feel impassible. When we allow that some of our own inconsistencies may be incomprehensible and troubling to others, those walls can begin to break down.
Which of our “indoor spiders” can help us understand ourselves more clearly? Can our self-examination decrease our stress and improve our relationships?
As I keep my own inconsistencies of thought fresh in my mind, I can give more grace to others. I can hush some of the spiraling questions. And as I travel to the table of dialogue, this small dose of humility may help me walk quietly next to my high horse, rather than galloping in, prepared for battle from atop his back.
Palmer is a doctoral student at theUniversity of Idaho and mother of fourfantastic children. Along with her husband, she has been enjoying community and growth on the Palouse since 2012. Palmer can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu.