When I was 23, I had the opportunity to travel for a month in Europe, spending some time in England, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Vatican City and France. While my little glimpses of these beautiful and complex countries could not teach me everything, I experienced some significant mind shifts over the course of those weeks. I distinctly remember that my husband and I had been warned about the French being rude. I carried an expectation of rudeness with me throughout my travels, which was tested dramatically on a windy day in the Paris Metro.
Ahead of our trip, I had ordered some sort of city pass package, which gave us paper tickets to put in the validation machines at the entrances to Metro stations. What my husband and I did not know was that we had to rip off part of the ticket for it to work in the machine. Consequently, the first time we tried to put our expensive pass in the machine, it immediately spit the ticket back out. The day was extremely windy, and the wind caught our ticket and blew it up and away in cartoonlike fashion.
How we reacted is a bit blurry, but I assume we stood there in shock for a few moments, and then started trying to look under and around the machines, where we thought our ticket had landed. Several local residents stopped to help us, and I explained in very poor French what had happened. A couple people got down on the ground to help us look, and one went and used a special phone on the wall to call an employee to come help. The employee took the machine apart completely, looking for our ticket, but was unable to find it. Though their ticket office was closed for the day, they made a special exception for us and sold us a new ticket so that we were not stranded far from our hotel.
I remember clearly how helpful and kind the French people were who stopped to help us. I was touched by those who went out of their way to get us connected with the resources we needed. The employee definitely went above and beyond in several ways — first by tearing apart the machine, and second, by reopening the closed office. Though we experienced rudeness from locals at one restaurant during our four days in France, the extreme kindness of strangers in that windy Metro station impacted me much more deeply.
By the end of our trip, I also was extremely disappointed in American tourists. Time after time, we saw Americans acting with rudeness and disrespect to staff and servers at restaurants. I felt like I should apologize for the behavior of Americans, by virtue of being one myself. Questions people asked us about the political events in our country also clued me in to how much more aware of American issues these Europeans were than I was.
Both the positive and negative realizations I made — about French people and Americans — impacted my outlook on groups, and what I base my assumptions on. Over the past several years, I have been painfully aware of the division growing between political groups, as people I care about dig in more deeply on both “sides” of the spectrum. As the very angry and vocal minority grow angrier and more vocal, the kind, hard-working, good people within each group are overlooked.
The helpful French citizens in that Metro station in 2006 were not the only caring people in the country. What we look for, we find. If we are looking for rudeness, every example of rudeness will confirm our opinions. Every example of kindness will be shrugged off or discarded from our memory. Conversely, when we look for the good in people, intentionally disregarding their group affiliations sometimes, we will build stronger relationships and communities. We will be able to work and play together without the invisible boundaries created by other people’s opinions. Yes, the angry, visible, vocal minority exists, in “our” group as well as “theirs.” Let us try not to focus our efforts or emotional energy on those individuals, but instead on the people we work and walk alongside each day.
Palmer is pursuing a doctorate degree in education at the University of Idaho. She lives in Moscow with her husband and four children – one of whom turns 9 years old today. Palmer can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu.