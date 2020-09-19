Someone recently said they thought the present controversy over wearing masks was bordering on war. Certainly the hostile looks and vitriolic rhetoric make it seem so. I resisted describing it as such until I Googled reasons to go to war and to fight. I have now changed my mind.
I learned the main reasons countries go to war is access to land and resources, civil war, defense against aggressors, long standing rivalries and religion. I also read people go to war to relieve suffering.
I think COVID-19 is an aggressor that is threatening literally everyone’s life, livelihood, mental health, quality of life and the foundations of our democracy. It is causing immense suffering. People are ill and dying. Almost everyone is suffering at some level from mental health problems including stress and anxiety. Millions are suffering economic repercussions such as no income, threat of eviction or foreclosure, mounting debt and evaporating savings. The long-term health of our economy is deteriorating as fast as the climate. It makes sense that every person in the United States should be uniting to do their part in the war effort against COVID-19.
The battle plan needs the cooperation of individuals and the different levels of government. The individual’s arsenal includes social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently and sanitizing and disinfecting often. Local, state, and federal governments’ arsenals includes enforcement of policies that help keep citizens safer. Fighting this war, however, is really difficult when our commander-in-chief not only denies the severity of the virus but also scoffs, derides and dismisses the effectiveness of two of the most important weapons — masks and social distancing. And yet, in July, his press secretary said he gets tested several times a day. That we need another commander-in-chief and role model in this fight is a given.
Until we have a new commander-in-chief and new weapons such as vaccines, each of us needs to use what we’ve got — social distancing, washing our hands frequently, sanitizing and disinfecting, and wearing masks. So why aren’t we unified in this war? Why are we fighting each other over masks? My mentor, Jack Kornfield, has this to say: “Contemporary society fosters our mental tendency to deny or suppress our awareness of reality. Ours is a society of denial that conditions us to protect ourselves from any direct difficulty and discomfort. ... How do we manage so consistently to close ourselves off from the truths of our existence? We use denial to turn away from the pains and difficulties of life.”
COVID-19 is a classic example of a “difficulty of life” and the protest against masks an example of that denial. Many will probably deny they’re in denial and argue they are being robbed of their personal freedom.
Shaakirrah Sanders, a University of Idaho law professor, recently said, “It is not just a question of whether it’s an infringement on personal freedoms, it’s a question of whether it’s a justified infringement on personal freedoms.” According to Sanders, several statutes in Idaho’s Constitution give the governor authority to mandate wearing of mask “for the greater good of society’s health and public safety.”
Do I like wearing a mask? Nope. Am I wearing one? Yup. Why? Because I cannot deny that it is one of the best weapons available right now to protect myself and others against this insidious aggressor. These are trying times, but it is time for each of us to roll up our sleeves and to be tough on the aggressor, not each other.
Tina Baldwin lives in Moscow, is an advocate for the civil rights of people with developmental disabilities, and believes voting matters.