I’m going to tell you a story I’m not proud of. Six or so years ago, I was sitting in a bar in a small Montana town celebrating my cousin’s birthday with some family members and a few of their friends. One of my other cousins and I were sitting next to one of these friends, a middle-aged white man.
Somehow, we got on the subject of another cousin’s study abroad experience in Tanzania. An experience that meant a lot to her. And I can’t remember exactly what the man said, but it was something along the lines of how my cousin spent a semester with “those (plural N-word) in Africa.”
He said it so casually. Like he’d probably said it hundreds of times before. I was so shocked that I froze. I couldn’t speak. My heart raced. For a second, I wondered if I really heard what I just heard.
Luckily, the cousin sitting next to me responded immediately, calling the man out for using the N-word. He didn’t seem to understand what he’d done wrong or think it was a big deal, but he didn’t argue. Probably to avoid making a scene.
I don’t remember if I told my cousin how grateful I was that she spoke up that night. She had the courage and wherewithal to do what I was too stunned to do. I should have spoken up with her. I was furious about what the man had said, but didn’t say that to his face. I was a coward. I still feel sick with shame when I think about my silence in the face of blatant racism.
And I’m not alone.
I know I’m not the only privileged white person to miss an opportunity to support and defend people of color.
To call out racism when we see it. Whether it’s turning a blind eye to our consistently poor treatment of Native Americans. Or ignoring verbal and physical assaults against Asians by people who blame them for the pandemic. Or separating migrant children from their parents.
It’s happening every single day. One need only look at the headlines this week (and most weeks, honestly) to see evidence of that.
Do you think a police officer would kneel on my neck for more than five minutes while I gasped for breath and begged him to stop like what happened to George Floyd? Do you think I would have been suspected, detained, and handcuffed in the first place?
I don’t. As a white woman, I’m afforded a certain benefit of the doubt that men and women of color aren’t.
I’ve been pulled over three times and never been ticketed (even though I broke the law and certainly would have deserved it). Meanwhile, in 2016, Philando Castile was pulled over for a broken taillight and killed by a police officer.
We must do better. We have to. Black, brown, red and yellow lives matter. We say the words, but do we back them up with action? Are we as outraged by the unnecessary violence, oppression, and discrimination against people of color as we are about other issues?
We sure as hell should be.
If you protest against abortion or participate in March for Life, but you won’t march with Black Lives Matter or speak out against the unnecessary use of lethal force, are you really pro-life?
If you’re outraged by Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem, but you’re not outraged by a police officer kneeling on the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black American, are you really a patriot?
If you attend a Women’s March but don’t support or include your sisters of color, are you really a feminist?
I’m asking uncomfortable questions because, as white people, we need to sit with the discomfort. Only then can we listen and learn.
It is not enough to share news stories on social media, feel sad or angry for a few minutes, use a hashtag and then return to our comfortable lives. We must act.
I can no longer sit by. While this column is just words (until I take actions to back them up), I hope it will encourage my fellow white people to think hard about what we can do to address systemic racism in our country.
With great power (or privilege) comes great responsibility.
Use it well.
Meredith Metsker is an Idaho native, University of Idaho alumna and 10-year Moscow resident. A former journalist, she now works in marketing for Emsi, serves on the board of directors for Sojourners’ Alliance and is a big fan of civic engagement.