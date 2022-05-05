When I think of going on a “family walk” with my husband and four children, my imagination paints a beautiful and peaceful picture. I see the six of us happily strolling among the historic homes in our neighborhood as the sunset begins to streak the vibrantly blue sky with breathtaking shades of pink. We point out newly blooming flowers, talk about our days, and the children collaborate to turn our family walk into an epic make-believe adventure. Has this idyllic experience ever happened for us? Honestly, it has, for a few glorious minutes at a time, on several of our short outings.
The rest of the time, however, the walks seem to be accentuated more with complaints about sore feet, fretting aloud about our youngest running into the road, or tearful arguments about whose turn it is to be the leader. Decisions about which direction to turn, how long to walk, and whether or not there is time for a stop at the playground often turn into battles that decrease my enjoyment of the walks. And yet, so many evenings, one of my children will ask, “Mama, can we go on a family walk?”
I am someone who likes to control all possible aspects of an event or situation I am planning to engage in. Going on a walk or hike alone or with my husband feels like a completely different experience than bringing my wonderful and unpredictable children along. Being a mother in general is an experience where I am plunged into out-of-control-ness every day. Part of my growth process over the years has involved letting in more of these experiences and changing how I judge what “quality time” means.
When it comes to family walks, my children likely remember the cool rock they found, the race they won, the adventure they created, or the surprise popsicle they were allowed to eat when we returned. One way I can appreciate these moments, rather than struggle with them, is to listen to their stories of our walk, rather than listening to my own.
Since COVID-19 began, we have taken very few vacations, and a total of zero elaborate ones. Over spring break, we splurged on a vacation to Triple Play in Hayden, Idaho. We spent several days on sensory overload, eating greasy food, riding waterslides and bumper cars, and creating memories. One of the most stressful evenings is one that my children love to talk about, though it was filled with very little that I would consider fun.
We basically drove from restaurant to restaurant, facing mishaps along the way. At the first restaurant, there was a ridiculously long wait, and at the second, a fairly long wait that didn’t feel worth it. At that point we gave up on indoor dining. At the drive-through, we ended up waiting just as long as the second restaurant would have been, and ultimately received some food we didn’t order. By the time we returned to our hotel to finally eat some dinner, I wanted to crawl under the covers. The kids, however, thought the experience was hilarious, and still bring it up as an entertaining memory from the trip.
Not everyone shares my strong need to shape experiences to avoid the unexpected whenever possible. But for those of us who do, I encourage us to remember that mishaps and frustrations often become the most amusing stories. Small battles and complaints fade from memory, as time together is the most important element of an experience. The family walks, hikes, gatherings, camping trips, long vacations, or even messy art projects may bring me a measure of stress, but they are worth it.
We can reflect on what opportunities in our lives we may be avoiding, based on fear or uncertainty about outcomes. Perhaps as we add unfamiliar experiences, our comfort zone will expand. Or maybe our confidence will grow, as we see that we really didn’t suffer too terribly in a new environment. The most important thing we can give to our family and friends is intentional time together. Quality time does not need to be perfect, controlled, or even peaceful to be filled with genuine value and meaning.
Palmer is pursuing a PhD in Education at the University of Idaho, focused on youth development through residential camp programs. She has lived in Moscow since 2012, making countless memories with her family on the Palouse. Palmer can be reached at acpalmer@uidaho.edu.