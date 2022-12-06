In his Daily News column Nov. 23, Dale Courtney said Moscow’s public schools are overfunded and failing while private “schools of excellence” are a better choice. He also compared the cost-per-student of the Moscow School District with tuition for Logos School, a local private school.

Regarding the idea that Logos educates a student for a lower cost-per-student, I wonder if Logos would be such a bargain if they had the same responsibilities as MSD?

Could Logos fund buildings/grounds maintenance for nine buildings? Could they operate multiple school bus routes, including rural Moscow? Could they fund kitchen staff and equipment for six different school kitchens? Could they hire English as a New Language teachers and aides? Could they hire nurses and nurses aides to support students, especially those with diabetes who require support before/after physical education and lunch? Would they support exceptional children with Individualized Education Plans, or those with disabilities that require support such as braillists, or special technology? (Note: Private schools are not required to provide any of these services. Public schools are.) Would they offer a free, full-day kindergarten? Would they offer a pre-K school for low-income students?

