In his Daily News column Nov. 23, Dale Courtney said Moscow’s public schools are overfunded and failing while private “schools of excellence” are a better choice. He also compared the cost-per-student of the Moscow School District with tuition for Logos School, a local private school.
Regarding the idea that Logos educates a student for a lower cost-per-student, I wonder if Logos would be such a bargain if they had the same responsibilities as MSD?
Could Logos fund buildings/grounds maintenance for nine buildings? Could they operate multiple school bus routes, including rural Moscow? Could they fund kitchen staff and equipment for six different school kitchens? Could they hire English as a New Language teachers and aides? Could they hire nurses and nurses aides to support students, especially those with diabetes who require support before/after physical education and lunch? Would they support exceptional children with Individualized Education Plans, or those with disabilities that require support such as braillists, or special technology? (Note: Private schools are not required to provide any of these services. Public schools are.) Would they offer a free, full-day kindergarten? Would they offer a pre-K school for low-income students?
Beyond having costs that a private school doesn’t have, Moscow School District patrons fund a levy allowing our schools to offer a wide range of elective courses, academic clubs and activities to meet student interests. These are open to all students, regardless of ability to pay.
Idaho’s spending per pupil is 50th (with only Utah spending less). Multiple court cases, including an Idaho Supreme Court decision in 2005, have ruled Idaho’s funding of public schools is inadequate, especially related to facilities. Idaho’s at- or near-bottom ranking in per-pupil spending and other education spending benchmarks is well documented. But perhaps the best evidence is the hundreds of millions of dollars in basic business costs Idaho school districts are forced to ask local taxpayers to approve each year above and beyond their state and federal appropriations. In 2022 alone, Idaho voters saw more than $1 billion in bond measures and special levies on local ballots to help school districts educate our children. Thanks to the generosity of the Moscow community, our district is able to offer all of these regular operating costs, plus a bit more. While it doesn’t address capital facility needs, the local school levy also allows us to do many things that enrich the lives of all students.
Courtney’s claim that we don’t need new facilities uses a comparison of 1991 and 2022 enrollment numbers and overlooks at least one very important fact: Those buildings are now 30 years older than they were in 1991 (and assumes they were adequate for the enrollment at that time). Not only are many of our school buildings in bad need of repair or replacement, but few people can refute that the technology needs of the modern classroom have changed monumentally in the last three decades. Last spring, the middle school staff and students had to navigate a tarp slung from the ceiling to catch all of the leaks and funnel them into a bucket. As the weather changes, a lack of air-conditioning has meant that many MSD classrooms reached temperatures higher than 90 degrees last spring and this fall — a miserable learning environment for both students and staff. Why not buy a few air-conditioners? Because the electrical systems in the buildings weren’t designed for today’s technology needs and portable AC units. Beyond that, we have crumbling foundations, leaking roofs, and other aging infrastructure issues.
Courtney contends public schools are “failing.” I disagree. Public schools are many things — but failing isn’t one of them. They are, however, underfunded so severely that school district officials are often forced to sacrifice classroom investments that help children for the sake of barely serviceable buildings and other basic expenses. Despite this, public schools remain a pillar of our community and a place of learning and safety for everyone, no matter their background or where they live.
A school is more than its test results. Public schools teach students of all abilities, gender identity, socioeconomic status, native languages, and state of health. We don’t just teach what is on a standardized test.
Do not compare the cost of private schools with public schools and believe that you compare apples to apples. It’s just not a real comparison.
Faircloth writes today on behalf of the Moscow Education Association, for which she serves as co-president. She lives in Moscow.