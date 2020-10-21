Herd immunity is not a solution for COVID-19

“The Great Barrington Declaration” argues that the U.S. should focus on protecting the most vulnerable against COVID-19 while allowing the rest of the economy to stride forward. For declaration adherents, we should protect the vulnerable and let herd immunity take care of the pandemic.
The motivation for this ostentatiously named declaration is noteworthy. The U.S. is experiencing tremendous financial and health effects from the pandemic — the latter including growing issues with mental health, reduced childhood vaccination rates, worsening chronic disease, fewer cancer screenings and potentially a significant setback for childhood education. The statement clarifies that these effects will disproportionately strike minority and impoverished communities. And they are right.
And while the suggestions from the declaration are useful to think about, in practice the world can’t be divided neatly into those who are more or less vulnerable. Among other situations, large extended families with elderly grandparents are perfect transmission scenarios that can’t be avoided. At schools and colleges, many teachers and professors fall into a relatively high-risk category and have no effective way to separate themselves.
Still, Trump could have focused the clout of his office to convince the American people that minor sacrifices such as wearing a mask are a basic patriotic duty to minimize risks of transmission to others. Imagine where our economy might be right now had such leadership been forthcoming, not to mention having the CDC in charge of a coordinated response effort instead of being sidelined and politicized. Trump might even be in a sure position for reelection had he played his cards in a proactive manner that was focused on the health of the American people.
Instead, Trump and the GOP have exhibited a uniquely callous herd mentality that denies the threat and limits resources needed to fight the pandemic (but tax cuts abound for the wealthy). As a result, the U.S. has more than 8.1 million documented infections representing 20.4 percent of the world’s burden with 4.3 percent of the world’s population. The more than 220,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. represent 19.7 percent of recorded deaths worldwide; again, with only 4.3 percent of the world’s population. This tragedy has played out in a country with the largest economy in the world. We had the resources to do this right. Trump and the GOP own this mess.
Authors of the Great Barrington Declaration implicitly assume that mortality is the only concern. In fact, this is far more complex with potential for life-changing impacts for survivors. A recent study from the UK (Greenhalgh, BMJ, 2020) estimates that approximately 10 percent of people experience prolonged illness after COVID-19 infection. Symptoms include respiratory-related issues, neurocognitive difficulties, stroke, mental health conditions, etc. In the U.S. many people will not have health care coverage for these aftereffects, particularly if Trump and his GOP allies are successful with overturning the law with their new SCOTUS appointee.
Two of the scientist architects of the declaration claim that herd immunity only requires 10-20 percent of the population to be infected. The actual proportion depends entirely on the rate at which one person can infect another, which is something that increases dramatically with indoor interactions as we are probably seeing with the emerging third wave of infections.
A September paper in The Lancet reports that fewer than 10 percent of the U.S. adult population has antibodies against the virus. If this applies to all age groups (328 million people), then an assumption of 10-20 percent for herd immunity is already in question. A more realistic percentage is 50-70 percent. But let’s say that 20 percent is correct and assume that only 25 percent of people become symptomatic (1 in 10, plus adjust for 8.1 million documented cases so far), and that the mortality rate is 2.7 percent for symptomatic cases (John Hopkins COVID-19 website). With these assumptions we can expect at least 1.5 million deaths if we continue under Trump “leadership.”
Of course, if you are a narcissist with access to helicopter transportation, multiple doctors at your service, and an ability to get an obscene quantity of expensive monoclonal antibodies (all subsidized with Trump’s annual $750 federal income tax contribution), then maybe you can afford to “not let the coronavirus dominate your life.” For the rest of us, our only option is the ballot box. Please vote.
Doug Call is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.