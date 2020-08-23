Tomorrow, Idaho’s Legislature will convene in special session to pass what ought be called the “screw the workers” bill or, at least, the “bail out the insurance industry” bill.
Gov. Brad Little relied on his constitutional authority to call lawmakers back to Boise and to set the agenda.
As expected, the governor has empowered lawmakers to consider common-sense tweaks to an election about to be carried out during a pandemic. These include granting county clerks more flexibility to accommodate the coming surge in absentee voting as well as opening centralized voting centers as a response to an expected shortage of polling station workers.
Unfortunately, Little did not stop there.
He has split the difference with legislators who had a more ambitious agenda.
Little refused their desire to take bills to strip health districts of their authority over school districts and institutions of higher learning. But he will allow lawmakers to proceed on a measure to undermine the ability of employees, consumers and citizens to seek compensation if they’re exposed to COVID-19 through no fault of their own.
Civil liability law exists to help make whole people who are harmed by the negligence of others. Just the threat of litigation has the added virtue of discouraging negligence in the first place.
Extending immunity against lawsuits, sponsors argue, is necessary to protect Idaho’s reopening public schools from liability. If such a major change is required to enable schools to resume in-person instruction during a pandemic, perhaps the schools should not be reopened.
But if that were the sole motivation behind this effort, why not limit the immunity to public education?
This measure extends immunity “broadly to any and all individuals and private and public entities in any location and at any time, including, without limitation, providers of goods and services, owners and operators of any premises such as stores, restaurants, bars, hotels, assisted living facilities, offices, schools, libraries, hospitals, medical clinics, residences, homes, churches, day care facilities” and anything else.
If immediate action is required, why not simply allow the new provision to run for a few months until the regular Legislature can decide whether to renew it after giving it time and deliberation when it convenes early next year? Instead, this measure will remain in effect until July 1, 2023.
Consider how this measure obstructs the ordinary citizen’s ability to seek justice:
l Its reliance on the good faith of the business or employer, as a practical matter, all but guarantees liability lawsuits would proceed to trial rather than be resolved through a summary judgment. Legal fees for the plaintiff may soar beyond his resources.
l Today, if someone does not comply with requirements — such as Little’s stay-home order — that would establish neglience. Removing that provision not only works a hardship on the injured party, but it would encourage others to disregard guidelines and regulations.
l A successful plaintiff would have to prove the offending party guilty of not only recklessness, but also that he knew or should have known “that such conduct both creates an unreasonable risk of harm to another and involves a high probability that such harm will actually result.”
l Lurking in the bill’s text is this idea: During a pandemic, an employer or business may decide that “adaption” to best practices may not be “practical.” So he gets to decide when protecting the public or his employees is simply too expensive.
Sound abstract?
Wait until it’s you who has been injured.
Then it could make a huge difference.
Odds are it will be a fait accompli before you know about it.
As the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence noted Thursday, lawmakers wrapped up seven of the last eight special sessions in a single day. The exception lasted three days.
In other words, there won’t be time to hear details from judges as well as lawyers who represent plaintiffs and defendants.
There won’t be time to consider the plight of the retail worker, the assisted living center staffer, the day care employee or the public school teacher who all face the threat of COVID-19 exposure.
What could possibly justify this rush to expose the vast majority of Idahoans to more risk while protecting the privileged — or the companies that insure them?
Are COVID-19-related lawsuits being filed in Idaho?
Are any COVID-19-related claims pending against insurance companies?
This is no technical fix to an imminent problem. This is substantial policy change that portends long-term, but unforseen consequences. Such complexity obligates lawmakers to contemplate the ramifications at length during their regular session.
How can anything remotedly close to that occur in one or two or even three days in August? There’s simply not enough time — certainly not if the lawmakers are looking out for the public interest. — M.T.